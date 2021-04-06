OAKVILLE, Ontario, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NVT Phybridge introduces another PoE innovation that will disrupt the IoT-enabling edge switch market. The FLEX24-10G switch is the most versatile PoE switch on the market, designed to makes IP and IoT deployments simple, secure, and cost-effective. The FLEX24 10G delivers up to 50 Watts of power (PoE++) and 10/100/1000 Mbps symmetrical, full-duplex, over 1, 2, or 4 pair UTP (unshielded twisted pairs) cabling with up to 2,000ft (610m) reach. The combination of reach, cable type flexibility, and power delivery simplifies IoT deployments and is not available anywhere else.
The FLEX24-10G comes with enhanced security and management features, including 802.1x port-based authentication, a Cisco-like Command Line Interface, LLDP-MED, AAA with TACACS+ or RADIUS, in-band and out-of-band management, an improved GUI interface, and more. FLEX24-10G is available globally through a network of distribution partners. The FLEX24-10G also comes with the new CCMT tool, allowing users to configure and manage multiple switches simultaneously.
The FLEX24-10G switch was used by the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) to deploy over 1,500 IP intercom devices throughout its transit stations. "We used the NVT Phybridge FLEX24-10G switch to upgrade our subway station's intercom system over existing network cabling," said Jeff Thurston, Project Manager, TTC. "We found the FLEX24-10G PoE switch to be a versatile, high-quality network solution that saved us a lot of time and money." In accordance with the TTCs Green Procurement Policy, the agency chose the FLEX24-10G switch to avoid more than 9 tons of cabling e-waste.
"Over a decade ago, Oliver Emmanuel and I introduced disruptive network innovations designed to eliminate costs, complexities, and risk for organizations adopting IP and the Internet of Things," said John Croce, CEO of NVT Phybridge. "Since then, we have helped global governments, Fortune 500 companies, and many other organizations improve digital transformation outcomes. It is extremely satisfying to see our products that were invented in Ontario, manufactured in Ontario, and used first by the Government of Ontario, to deliver a win/win for the Ontario tax-payer, the Government of Ontario, and the environment."
