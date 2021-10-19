OAKVILLE, Ontario, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NVT Phybridge has improved its industry-leading Ethernet over Coax switching technology with the release of the CLEER24-10G. The CLEER24-10G switch is the next generation of the CLEER24 switch, bringing new capabilities to the already impressive Power over Ethernet family of solutions.
The CLEER24-10G is a layer three enterprise-grade switch designed to make IP/IoT deployments secure, robust, and cost-effective, maximizing the customer's return on investment. The CLEER24-10G switch delivers up to 50 Watts of power (PoE++) and 10/100 Mbps symmetrical, full-duplex, over coax cabling with up to 6,000ft (1,830m) reach. The CLEER24-10G switch comes with 2 x SFP+ 10Gb/s uplink ports, dedicated management and console ports, 24 x 10/100 downlink ports, a 1,000 Watt hot-swappable power supply, power-sharing, and power redundancy.
Organizations use NVT Phybridge Ethernet over Coax technology to deploy IP and IoT solutions over any new or existing coax infrastructure. Customers experience lower infrastructure costs, faster deployment times, less risk & complexity, improved network performance, and security enhancements. The CLEER24-10G switch supports the most demanding IP endpoints with robust network performance up to 18-times farther than competing EoC solutions.
"Today's digital transformation projects require businesses to apply Modern LAN thinking and robust networking solutions," said John Croce, CEO, NVT Phybridge. "We have completed extensive product testing against competing products and are extremely satisfied with key metrics including jitter, throughput, and latency. We are proud to deliver industry leading Power over Ethernet innovations that enable modern LAN design to help customers create better IoT modernization outcomes."
Click here to learn more about the CLEER24-10G switch.
About NVT Phybridge
We help organizations quickly and securely complete digital transformation projects by leveraging existing infrastructure assets. The NVT Phybridge CHARIoT series of switches and extenders provide PoE over any new or existing network infrastructure with up to 80% cost savings. Unlike other networking solutions that require the implementation of the latest network cabling, our products enable IP and IoT solutions up to 80% faster to deliver incredible ROI without the complexity or disruption of a major network overhaul.
NVT Phybridge is a North American-based technology company with global reach dedicated to practical innovation. The number one priority is bringing innovative and affordable solutions to the market that are technologically advanced and practical for the customer. Learn more at http://www.nvtphybridge.com.
Media Contact
Christina Croce, NVT Phybridge, 9059013633, christina.croce@nvtphybridge.com
SOURCE NVT Phybridge