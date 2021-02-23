OAKVILLE, Ontario, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As a part of the Axis group of companies, 2N will assist in supplying the NVT Phybridge PoLRE family of products to its partner ecosystem, available through the 2N global distribution network.
Prior to the partnership, 2N had been using another network solution to meet its eco-system needs, which was becoming increasingly unreliable. NVT Phybridge is excited to bring stability and high-quality PoE solutions to the 2N ecosystem as we continue our mission of delivering simplicity and practicality to partners and end user customers.
"2N is well-known for quality and innovation," said Steven Fair, EVP Global Sales, NVT Phybridge. "We are proud to partner with a company who is committed to delivering simple and cost-effective digital transformation solutions. With global reach and mature distribution channels, we are excited to work with 2N to allocate more of the customer's budget away from network refresh and towards the application of IP devices."
About 2N
2N is the global leader in IP access control systems. 2N has been in the vanguard of innovation in the sector, developing the world's first IP intercom in 2008 and the first LTE/4G intercom ten years later. The company's portfolio includes door phones, answering products and access control systems. 2N specialises in the residential sector and has products which are Bluetooth-, smartphone- and tablet-enabled.
2N takes design just as seriously as innovation – and has the Red Dot and iF Design Awards to prove it. 2N was founded in 1991 in the Czech Republic. Prague remains the global headquarters, with teams now in eight other countries (USA, United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, UAE, and Australia) and an extensive distribution network throughout the rest of the world. For more information, visit https://www.2nusa.com/en_US/.
About NVT Phybridge
NVT Phybridge is a global leader in Power over Long Reach Ethernet solutions. NVT Phybridge strives to help organizations maximize their IoT return on investment by providing high-quality PoE solutions that are robust, secure, and simple to implement. The award-winning CHARIoT series of long reach PoE switches and extenders help customers modernize to an IP-based network, transforming existing or new infrastructure into an IP path with power.
NVT Phybridge is a North American-based technology company with global reach dedicated to practical innovation. The number one priority is bringing innovative and affordable solutions to the market that are technologically advanced and practical for the customer. Learn more at https://www.nvtphybridge.com/.
