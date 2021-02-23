NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility as low as one quarter mile in locally dense fog. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Sussex and Warren. In Pennsylvania, Northampton, Lehigh and Berks. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&