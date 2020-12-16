Today

Snow developing this afternoon and becoming blustery; slick travel by the evening commute.

Tonight

Snow likely. Mixing with sleet overnight. Low 25F. Winds NE at 15 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 8 to 12 inches of snow expected in the Lehigh Valley.

Tomorrow

Lingering snow and flurries in the morning, then clouds break for a little afternoon sun. High 33F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%.