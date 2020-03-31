WALTHAM, Mass., March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NWN, a technology-enabled service provider, has expanded its offerings with tailored solutions for first responders needing to update their public safety operations to support secure online communications, collaboration, and mobile devices during the COVID-19 pandemic. The expansion comes as Cisco, the world's leading provider of networking and cybersecurity technologies, has named NWN one of its primary partners for first responders. The specialized first-responder package is tailored to help police, fire and ambulance services work together to protect communities during the national crisis.
WHAT: NWN has expanded the capabilities of its Solution-as-a-Service portfolio to include secure wireless networking, collaboration software, and mobile devices tailored to first responders to support local, state and federal agencies during the COVID-19 pandemic. NWN also provides Enablement Services to configure the software for mission-critical environments, ensuring that end users have a consistent experience during this period.
If end users do not have devices to facilitate a secure remote experience, NWN can provide mobile and office based-devices with remote support to ensure public-safety organizations have the necessary equipment to keep operations highly available.
More information about NWN's First-Responder Bundle is available here. Scheduling a meeting with NWN experts can be done here.
Included in the expanded bundles:
- Desktop and mobile devices with secure network access
- Full featured meetings, content sharing, and recording
- Unlimited meetings and webinars for up to 200 participants
- Unlimited audio
- Webex Teams messaging
- Analytics and troubleshooting dashboard
- 10GB of recording storage
- Unlimited usage (no time restrictions)
- Managed and professional services
- 90-day duration for collaboration software (no commitment)
- 14-day license for umbrella licenses where existing customers can exceed their user limit to support an increase in remote workers
- Multi-factor authentication software where existing customers can exceed their user limit to support an increase in remote workers
- Customers can exceed their user limit to support an increase in remote workers, and new customers can access a free license
NWN also holds many state contracts, and can help with the procurement of any additional technology that is required. A complete list of state contract vehicles can be found here: https://www.nwnit.com/about-us/contracts/
More information about NWN's First-Responder Bundle can be found here. To contact NWN, email sales@nwnit.com.
About NWN:
NWN Corporation is an established leader in technology-enabled services, transforming the customer experience for commercial, enterprise and public sector organizations through its solution-as-a-service platform. With over 1,300 customers throughout the U.S., NWN provides a unified customer experience with integrated offerings for unified communications, security, contact center, DaaS (device-as-a-service), connectivity and advanced technology solutions. To learn more about NWN's solutions and offerings, visit www.nwnit.com
Media Contact:
Carissa Ryan, CTP for NWN
cryan@ctpboston.com