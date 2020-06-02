WALTHAM, Mass., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NWN Corporation, a leading technology-enabled service provider focused on transforming the customer experience, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named the company to its 2020 Solution Provider 500 list. Each year, CRN releases its list of top 500 solution providers, a ranking of the leading IT channel partner organizations across North America by revenue. CRN's Solution Provider 500 list serves as the industry's benchmark for recognizing the top-performing technology integrators, strategic service providers and IT consultants and as a valuable resource for technology vendors looking to partner with top solution providers.
NWN once again ranked inside the top 100 on the list, at #80.
Over the past year, NWN has delivered its solution-as-a-service platform to power more than 1300 leading organizations with integrated Unified Communications, Contact Center, Endpoints, Security and Connectivity solutions that transform employee and customer experiences. Named a top 20 UCaaS provider by Frost & Sullivan, NWN's team utilized its expertise in cloud, software and services to launch new Remote Worker and First Responder bundles to support customers as they transition to a distributed work posture during the COVID19 pandemic. To continue to deliver innovation for customers, the company has recently welcomed new key hires across multiple regions, including:
- Kevin Basden – Contact Center Offering Lead
- Kerry Cox – Named Account Executive – Texas
- Cari Fisher – Named Account Executive -- California
- John McLeod – Technical Advanced Technology Solutions Offering Lead
Jim Sullivan, NWN's President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "During these unprecedented times, I'm extremely proud of the NWN team's focus and dedication to supporting our customers and each other. We're fortunate to deliver essential services for our many state and local government, education, and enterprise customers that positively impact the everyday lives of their employees and end-users. Thanks to CRN for again recognizing NWN's innovation and progress against our strategic platform vision."
"CRN's Solution Provider 500 list showcases the top IT channel partner organizations across North America," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "This year, companies on this list represent a combined revenue of $393 billion, a data point that underscores the impact and influence these solution providers have on the IT industry. On behalf of The Channel Company, I'd like to congratulate these companies for their outstanding contributions to the growth and success of our industry."
CRN's complete 2020 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at www.CRN.com/SP500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.
About NWN:
NWN Corporation, headquartered outside Boston, is an established leader in technology-enabled services that support remote work and transform customer and employee experiences for commercial, enterprise and public sector organizations through its solution-as-a-service platform. With 1,300 customers throughout the U.S., NWN provides a unified customer experience with the NWN Experience Management Platform and integrated offerings for unified communications, security, contact center, DaaS (device-as-a-service), connectivity and advanced technology solutions. To learn more about NWN's solutions and offerings, visit www.nwnit.com.
Media Contact:
Carissa Ryan, CTP for NWN
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com
Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook
Copyright ©2020. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.
The Channel Company Contact:
Jennifer Hogan
The Channel Company