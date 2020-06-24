ATLANTA, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NXT Communications Corporation (NXTCOMM) announced today the appointment of Carl Novello as its Chief Technology Officer. He leads NXTCOMM's product development efforts to bring transformational flat panel antenna solutions to mobility markets.
Novello brings two decades of advanced satellite communications, system and RF antenna design and test expertise to his role.
He oversees product engineering, design and development for NXTCOMM's line of advanced electronically steered antennas that will deliver unprecedented broadband connectivity to mobile platforms.
Novello also manages NXTCOMM's work with Georgia Tech Research Institute (GTRI). NXTCOMM is bringing electronically steered antenna technology to the commercial marketplace, with technology that will offer new levels of affordability, RF efficiency and performance.
"We are lucky to have someone of Carl's vision and technical capabilities to lead our product design efforts," says David Horton, co-founder and CEO of NXTCOMM. "Carl is a CTO with deep subject-matter expert knowledge across engineering, technology, applications, operational and business disciplines."
Horton considers Novello's strong customer focus unique to engineering leaders. "Carl understands what connectivity end users want. He's been a customer of satellite capacity and managed satellite services as well as a vendor to all those customers," he says.
Prior to joining NXTCOMM, Novello served as Vice President of Solutions for Kymeta Corp., where he led design of the company's flat panel ESA antennas for the mobile marketplace.
Prior to Kymeta, he served as Vice President of Product and Product Management, Intellian Technologies, where he led development of Intellian's tri-band, multi-orbit maritime VSAT antenna system that won Satellite Technology of the Year Award presented during Satellite 2019.
He also served in key technology roles at Panasonic's Maritime Group and Harris Corporation. Novello began his satellite career at Comsat Corp. in 1999 as it was acquired by Lockheed Martin and the satellite industry began to privatize.
With a career-long understanding for engineering systems that are user focused, Novello calls the NXTCOMM appointment a dream come true. "NXTCOMM will help me realize what I've wanted to do for 20 odd years, which is bring connectivity to the masses," he says. "The solution starts with understanding what problem you need to solve for the customer. If you understand the user, you win the market."
About NXT Communications Corporation (NXTCOMM)
NXTCOMM empowers connectivity in today's mobile world. Led by satellite aero-connectivity veterans who understand the technology and market dynamics, NXTCOMM is developing highly efficient, flat panel antenna using proven technology and a better implementation model to deliver breakthrough broadband connectivity to mobile connectivity markets.
