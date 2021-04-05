BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NXTsoft (nxtsoft.com), the market leader in secure, comprehensive and complete API connectivity, announced an API integration partnership with Data Center Inc. (datacenterinc.com), the privately-owned developer of iCore360® core banking software and iCoreGO™ digital banking technologies for community financial institutions, to provide API interfaces between DCI's flagship solution iCore360® and any loan platform. NXTsoft will also provide standardized API connectivity for iCoreGO™, including for other non-DCI core systems, beginning with the suite's GoDeposit™ account opening solution.
DCI was seeking interfaces to lending platforms that their U.S.-based core customers were requesting as well as interfaces to other core systems for their iCoreGO™ digital banking platform. Developing this connectivity in-house was going to be both time consuming and expensive. DCI was familiar with NXTsoft both through the latter's acquisition of the image and data conversion migration technology company, Integrated Legacy Solutions, and positive experiences that some of its employees had experienced with other NXTsoft solutions.
"We had received such positive feedback about NXTsoft as a company overall and its individual solutions that when we realized their OmniConnect solution could help us with standardized API connectivity for both iCore360® and iCoreGO faster and more cost-effectively than we could do it ourselves, the decision was a no brainer," said Sarah Fankhauser, president and CEO of Hutchinson, Kan.-based DCI.
NXTsoft's OmniConnect can provide API connectivity between all U.S-based core systems and any Fintech company's ancillary solution within 90 days.
"NXTsoft is excited to be able to meet all of DCI's API-related needs," said David Brasfield, CEO of NXTsoft. "We hope to make DCI's core customers happier because they are able to easily connect to any loan platform, and to also help DCI expand the market for iCoreGO™ because it will integrate with any current core system," he said.
NXTsoft has been in API marketspace for over 25 years and has over 1000 financial institutions that currently utilize its OmniConnect secure API solution to transmit data real-time between core systems and ancillary applications. NXTsoft's API connectivity expertise is demonstrated through the established connections it has developed between Fintech companies and financial institutions that are featured in the NXTsoft API marketplace found at marketplace.nxtsoft.com.
About NXTsoft
NXTsoft is headquartered in Birmingham and has offices in Orlando, Atlanta, and Denver. NXTsoft is the market leader in secure, comprehensive, and complete workflow API connectivity, connecting Fintech companies to banks and credit unions throughout the United States. NXTsoft's other solutions include data security, data analytics, data management and data migration. NXTsoft's products and services help businesses secure, connect and optimize their data to maximize revenue opportunities, enhance profitability, and mitigate cybersecurity risk. For more information visit http://www.nxtsoft.com, email info@nxtsoft.com or call 1-800-915-3381.
About DCI
DCI is the developer of the award-winning iCore360® core banking software and iCoreGO™ multi-channel digital banking solutions for community banks and credit unions nationwide. DCI is privately owned by a group of bank clients, with several serving as board members and user group leaders. In addition to iCore360 and iCoreGO, DCI provides private ATM network/card management, teller solutions, remote capture, custom analysis, risk/vendor management, managed IT and more. Among other awards, DCI has been named a FinTech Rankings Top 100 technology provider by IDC Financial Insights, a FinTech Forward Top 100 technology provider by American Bankerand BAI, a multiple winner of the BankNews Innovative Solutions Award and endorsements from multiple regional banking associations. For more information about DCI, visit http://www.datacenterinc.com or contact info@datacenterinc.com.
Media Contact
Karly Field, NXTsoft, 8009153381, kfield@nxtsoft.com
Mark Harris, Data Center Inc., 620.694.6771, mharris@datacenterinc.com
SOURCE NXTsoft