BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NXTsoft (nxtsoft.com), the market leader in comprehensive, secure API connectivity for fintechs and financial institutions and Vancouver, BC-based Finn AI (finn.ai), a company that builds conversational AI for banks and credit unions to improve their digital customer experience on mobile, online, and call center channels, today announced an API partnership to remove any roadblocks for financial institutions that want to enhance their current customer service experience.
Finn AI is an AI-powered chatbot that banks and credit unions use to deliver an outstanding customer experience on their digital banking channels. By partnering with NXTsoft to pre-integrate key API connectivity, Finn AI can simplify the integration process of its chatbot to retail banks and credit unions' digital banking platforms, allowing a seamless adoption for financial institutions.
NXTsoft has been in the API marketspace for over 25 years and has over 1,000 financial institutions that currently utilize its OmniConnect secure API solution to transmit data real-time between core systems and applications such as Finn AI. NXTsoft offers Finn AI pre-built connectivity to 99% of financial institutions in the United States, reducing Finn AI's development costs, increasing their speed to market and providing a proven, reliable connectivity experience.
"Finn AI and NXTsoft have like-minded goals that center around helping retail banks and credit unions deliver frictionless, best-in-class digital banking experiences," said Jake Tyler, co-founder & CEO of Finn AI. "Our partnership with NXTsoft positions us to immediately help customers deploy an AI-Powered chatbot adding automated, 24/7 virtual assistance into their digital channels," he said.
"Customer service is such an important part of any financial institution's strategy," said David Brasfield, CEO of NXTsoft. "NXTsoft is excited to play a part in connecting Finn AI's industry-leading AI-chatbots to financial institutions integral systems, empowering financial institutions to provide the best possible customer service experience," he said.
About NXTsoft
NXTsoft is headquartered in Birmingham and has offices in Orlando, Atlanta, and Denver. NXTsoft is the market leader in secure, comprehensive, and complete workflow API connectivity, connecting fintech companies to banks and credit unions throughout the United States. NXTsoft's other solutions include data security, data analytics, data management and data migration. NXTsoft's products and services help businesses secure, connect and optimize their data to maximize revenue opportunities, enhance profitability, and mitigate cybersecurity risk. For more information visit http://www.nxtsoft.com, email info@nxtsoft.com or call 1-800-915-3381.
About Finn AI
Finn AI builds conversational AI for banks and credit unions to improve their digital customer experience on mobile, online, and call center channels. Packaged as an all-inclusive Managed Service, Finn uses AI to solve the problem of creating an outstanding digital experience that increases customer success, engagement, and loyalty. For more information visit Finn.ai.
Media Contact
Karly Field, NXTsoft, 800-915--381, kfield@nxtsoft.com
SOURCE NXTsoft