BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ThreatAdvice by NXTsoft, a division focused on providing the highest standard of excellence in cybersecurity services, today announced a partnership with The Rinehart Agency, a full-service insurance agency serving businesses in Alabama, Mississippi and Florida, to offer a comprehensive cybersecurity solution to businesses in those states.
ThreatAdvice by NXTsoft will serve as The Rinehart Agency's preferred partner for cybersecurity services for commercial clients that contract with them for cybersecurity insurance.
According to Torie Rinehart Nix, agency principal at The Rinehart Agency, underwriters for cyber insurance policies are now requiring that all businesses have a solution in place for cybersecurity education as well as phishing and smishing simulations or they will not underwrite the policy. Rinehart also indicated that depending on what a business does and how their IT is structured, additional items such as network vulnerability scanning may be required.
The Rinehart Agency chose to partner with ThreatAdvice by NXTsoft because the company's cybersecurity solutions address all underwriting requirements and provide the agency the ability to ensure they are making things as easy as possible for their customers to obtain the insurance coverage they need.
"We have found that underwriters simply will not release a quote to us if a commercial client cannot demonstrate that they are taking proactive measures to prevent a cyber-attack," Rinehart said. "When we began evaluating cybersecurity solutions for our customers, ThreatAdvice stood out as a great partner for us as they have a full suite of cyber services ranging cyber education to their virtual chief information security officer solution that our business clients can utilize for cyber protection and prevention. This helps to ensure they obtain the insurance coverage they need in the event the worst-case scenario occurs," she said.
Rinehart added that business owners often mistakenly believe that if they have a general liability policy they are covered for a cyber-attack, but that is not the case. A separate cyber policy is crucial to ensure you have the coverage needed in the event of a cyber-attack.
"We are pleased to partner with the Rinehart Agency as their preferred cybersecurity services provider and look forward to working with their clients to provide the cybersecurity tools they need to ensure they are taking the right proactive measures to protect their businesses," said Starr Largin, managing partner for NXTsoft.
About NXTsoft
NXTsoft is headquartered in Birmingham and has offices in Orlando, Atlanta, and Denver. NXTsoft's products and services help businesses secure, connect and optimize their data to maximize revenue opportunities, enhance profitability, and mitigate cybersecurity risk. For more information visit http://www.nxtsoft.com/security, email info@nxtsoft.com or call 1-800-915-3381.
About The Rinehart Agency
The Rinehart Agency is a full-service insurance based in Alabama currently servicing the states of Alabama, Mississippi and Florida. For more information visit therinehartagency.com or call 205-671-5555.
Media Contact
Karly Field, NXTsoft, 800-915-3381, kfield@nxtsoft.com
SOURCE NXTsoft