BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NXTsoft (nxtsoft.com), the market leader in secure, comprehensive and complete API connectivity and Velocity Solutions (myvelocity.com), the leading provider of revenue-driving solutions for community banks and credit unions that address the changing regulatory landscape, evolving technology and consumer needs, today announced an API partnership that will enable Velocity Solutions to expand their service offerings to 99% of the financial institutions in the U.S.
Velocity Solutions offers a variety of revenue-enhancing solutions to community and regional banks and credit unions to increase non-interest income, more effectively manage overdraft, acquire more profitable accounts, drive account holder engagement and activity and implement loan platforms through a data-driven, digital approach. NXTsoft's OmniConnect API connectivity solution will provide Velocity Solutions access to a number of new core systems, helping to expedite new implementations and providing access to a wider breadth of clients.
"We are always pleased to partner with leading technology providers that will help us break through integration barriers," said John Pechacek, chief technology officer for Velocity Solutions. "With NXTsoft, we will obtain access to a number of new cores, allowing us to serve a wider breadth of financial institutions."
NXTsoft's OmniConnect has established API connectivity to 99% of all U.S-based core systems and can provide API connectivity between these core systems and any ancillary fintech solution within 90 days. OmniConnect is complemented by NXTsoft's OmniEncrypt, assuring both parties the utmost in API security.
"NXTsoft is excited to partner with Velocity Solutions to help them increase their reach with financial institutions for their CashPlease solution, said David Brasfield, CEO of NXTsoft. "Our established API connectivity with all major core processing systems in the U.S. should facilitate easy connectivity between their solution and any financial institution that wants to utilize it."
NXTsoft has been in API marketspace for over 25 years and has over 1,000 financial institutions that currently utilize its OmniConnect secure API solution to transmit data real-time between core systems and ancillary applications.
About NXTsoft
NXTsoft is headquartered in Birmingham and has offices in Orlando, Atlanta, and Denver. NXTsoft is the market leader in secure, comprehensive, and complete workflow API connectivity, connecting Fintech companies to banks and credit unions throughout the United States. NXTsoft's other solutions include data security, data analytics, data management and data migration. Our products and services help businesses secure, connect and optimize their data to maximize revenue opportunities, enhance profitability, and mitigate cybersecurity risk. For more information visit http://www.nxtsoft.com, email info@nxtsoft.com or call 1-800-915-3381.
About Velocity Solutions
Founded in 1995 and servicing the transaction accounts of over 30 million consumers and business owners, Velocity Solutions is the leading provider of revenue-driving solutions for community banks and credit unions. Our Velocity Intelligent Platform® powers all of Velocity's solutions, using machine-led intelligence that delivers powerful analytics and drives revenue, loans, account holder engagement and non-interest income to our client financial institutions.
