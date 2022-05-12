By integrating HubSpot with First Metro's FIS core accounting system, the bank can directly transmit information between these systems, eliminating duplicate manual entry and thereby saving time and money, while providing the most accurate information for sales, marketing and customer service efforts.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NXTsoft, a company focused on delivering seamless Connectivity-as -a- Service to the financial marketspace, has developed an API connectivity solution that integrates leading marketing platform HubSpot with most financial institution core accounting systems.
The first financial institution to implement NXTsoft's API Connectivity-as-a-Service for HubSpot is Muscle Shoals, Ala.-based First Metro Bank (firstmetro.com). Established in 1988, First Metro Bank has $945 million in assets and serves customers in communities throughout ten locations in Alabama.
NXTsoft has a 25-year history establishing API connectivity between disparate financial systems and is excited to add HubSpot to its marketplace of API connectivity solutions.
HubSpot's CRM platform has all the tools and integrations needed for marketing, sales, content management and customer service. By integrating HubSpot with First Metro's FIS core accounting system, the bank can directly transmit information between these systems, eliminating duplicate manual entry and thereby saving time and money while providing the most accurate information for sales, marketing and customer service efforts. NXTsoft handles mapping, implementing, maintaining and securing the data through our integration platform, eliminating these responsibilities for First Metro. When First Metro's core accounting system has an update, adds, modifies, or deletes fields, NXTsoft updates the integration and ensures that everything is mapped correctly.
"Though our business started with connectivity between loan platforms and core systems, it most certainly didn't stop there," said David Brasfield, CEO of NXTsoft. "We have expanded our breadth of services to include providing API connectivity to any type of system, such as HubSpot, that a financial institution wants to utilize today, and NXTsoft can provide it quickly and more cost-effectively that other alternatives," he said.
"First Metro has a long-standing relationship with NXTsoft," said Rodney Howard, president of First Metro Bank. "When our marketing team was looking for a way to integrate two essential systems in our bank's ecosystem, NXTsoft was our first call. We are excited about the time this integration will save us and the ability it offers us to provide our customers with an ever more personalized banking experience," he said.
About NXTsoft
NXTsoft is headquartered in Birmingham and has offices in Atlanta, Orlando and Denver. NXTsoft is the market leader in secure, comprehensive, and complete workflow API connectivity, connecting fintech companies to banks and credit unions throughout the United States. NXTsoft's other solutions include data analytics, data management and data migration. NXTsoft's products and services help businesses secure, connect and optimize their data to maximize revenue opportunities and enhance profitability. For more information visit http://www.nxtsoft.com, email info@nxtsoft.com or call 1-800-915-3381.
About First Metro Bank
First Metro Bank has been serving our neighbors in Muscle Shoals, Ala. and the surrounding communities since 1988. For more information visit http://www.firstmetro.com or call 256-386-0600. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.
