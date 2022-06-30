NXTsoft will provide API Connectivity as a Service between Black Knight's LOS to many U.S.-based core banking platforms in support of retail, consumer-direct, home equity, correspondent, wholesale and assumptions lending channels.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NXTsoft, a company focused on delivering seamless API Connectivity as a Service to the financial marketspace, has announced an integration with Empower, a state-of-the-art loan origination system (LOS) offered by Black Knight, a software, data and analytics company that serves all areas of housing finance, including real estate data, mortgage lending and servicing, as well as the secondary markets. This integration will provide API Connectivity as a Service between Black Knight's LOS to many U.S.-based core banking platforms in support of retail, consumer-direct, home equity, correspondent, wholesale and assumptions lending channels.
Using the NXTsoft integration, Black Knight will deliver a turn-key connection to 30+ different core banking platforms, streamlining connectivity for clients utilizing the Empower LOS to originate loans. NXTsoft will help to increase efficiency and lower operational costs by offering pre-built, direct connectivity between Empower and many core processing systems used by financial clients. Having this connectivity serviced by NXTsoft removes the onus of those responsibilities from the financial institution. NXTsoft's Connectivity as a Service also maps, implements, maintains, secures and services connectivity between the financial institution and the Empower LOS, assisting with the transfer of data between systems.
"APIs are a critical part of lenders moving toward a digital mortgage and a faster, simpler loan process," said Rich Gagliano, president, Black Knight Origination Technologies division. "Adding this additional API connectivity through our LOS integration with NXTsoft provides yet another solution to help our lender clients increase their speed-to-market and better serve their customers by changing the way these customers interact with their finances."
Black Knight will be featured in NXTsoft's API Connectivity Marketplace (marketplace.nxtsoft.com) that enables financial institutions to select from pre-built connectors from up to 60+ Fintech companies and 99% of U.S.-based core systems with minimum integration effort.
"Empower is a dynamic system that supports multiple lending channels for Black Knight's customers," said David Brasfield, CEO of NXTsoft. "NXTsoft is pleased to connect this multi-channel loan origination platform to banks and credit unions cost-effectively and without headaches," he said.
About NXTsoft
NXTsoft is headquartered in Birmingham and has offices in Atlanta, Orlando and Denver. NXTsoft is the market leader in secure, comprehensive, and complete workflow API connectivity, connecting fintech companies to banks and credit unions throughout the United States. NXTsoft's other solutions include data analytics, data management and data migration. NXTsoft's products and services help businesses secure, connect and optimize their data to maximize revenue opportunities and enhance profitability. For more information visit http://www.nxtsoft.com, email info@nxtsoft.com or call 1-800-915-3381.
