BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NXTsoft (nxtsoft.com), the market leader in secure, comprehensive and complete API connectivity, announced that it is offering a secure enterprise API connectivity solution for financial institutions.
Digital adoption in the financial marketspace has skyrocketed in a post COVID-19 world now with a generation of older clients who once preferred to go into a branch accepting this new way of banking. This is due to either branch restrictions or closures. It is estimated that as of July 2020, 91% of all bank and credit union clients conducted banking transactions online. For community financial institutions to be able to compete with the big banks, it is more important now than ever that they can plug and play the Fintech solutions they need to provide their customers with the services they demand. To maximize the effectiveness of available Fintech solutions, all systems must be fully integrated and supply a real-time 360-degree financial picture.
NXTsoft's OmniConnect Enterprise Open API solution powers money movement (payments), native mobile applications, web applications, loan origination solutions, digital banking offerings and more, connecting these solutions to a financial institution's core and creating a harmonious ecosystem of connectivity. NXTsoft's OmniConnect Enterprise API solution enables financial institutions to connect any applications from companies such as Lokyota, Bottomline, FirstClose, and Kasasa to systems powered by core providers including FiServ, Jack Henry, FIS within 90 days. By implementing an enterprise open API solution from NXTsoft, a financial institution ensures a consistent customer experience across digital and mobile applications and in branch channels.
NXTsoft's OmniConnect Enterprise API solution enables financial institutions to work with one vendor for all connectivity needs. Connectivity is autonomous meaning the financial institution's connectivity is not disrupted nor is any investment lost if the institution chooses to change core or ancillary systems.
NXTsoft's OmniConnect Enterprise Open API solution is secured by OmniEncrypt, which uses a Cisco Meraki NGFW at each client site to establish a secure connection to the AWS environment. In addition, OmniAlert provides another layer of security, reporting anomalies and suspicious activity so immediate action can be taken. OmniAlert's state-of-the-art technology is complemented with a 24/7, U.S.-based Security Operation Center (SOC).
"OmniConnect Enterprise API puts financial institutions in the driver's seat," said David Brasfield, CEO of NXTsoft. "Financial institutions can customize the digital experience that they want to deliver knowing that they will be able to integrate it with their existing technology and ensure a real-time, comprehensive picture of the account relationship. And they can implement new technology immediately and for less money than it would take if they had to rely on their core processor for connectivity," he said.
NXTsoft has been in the API marketspace for over 25 years and has over 1000 financial institutions currently utilizing its secure API solution to transmit real-time directly to third party applications. NXTsoft's API connectivity expertise is demonstrated through the established connections it has already developed between Fintech companies and financial institutions that are featured in the NXTsoft API marketplace found at marketplace.nxtsoft.com.
