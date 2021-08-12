BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ThreatAdvice by NXTsoft, a division focused on providing the highest standard of excellence in cybersecurity services, today announced that it is experiencing unprecedented growth as a result of President Biden's recent executive order focused on improving the nation's cybersecurity. Anne Neuberger, deputy assistant to the president and deputy national security advisor for cyber and emerging technology, recently addressed a letter to corporate executive and business leaders urging steps to be taken to protect against ransomware threats.
Due in part to Biden's focus on cybersecurity, ThreatAdvice, NXTsoft's security and technology division has surpassed its goals for the first half of 2021. June cybersecurity software sales increased by nearly 200% from last year, and demand continues to grow.
"Recent cybersecurity incidents such as SolarWinds, Microsoft Exchange, and the Colonial Pipeline incident are a reminder that all business are potential victims of malicious cyber activity from bad actors. According to the FBI's Internet Crime Report published in 2020, attacks from phishing smishing and pharming alone increased from 114,702 in 2019 to 241,342 in 2020 for a 110% increase.
"We continue to see an increase in hacking occurrences throughout the United States with no industry immune," said Brandon Jarrett, president of NXTsoft's ThreatAdvice division. "NXTsoft believes that the increase in hacking that has been in the news, coupled with President Biden signing the Executive Order to Improve Cybersecurity, finally has business and government executives paying attention and realizing they need to take more proactive, stringent actions to protect their businesses," he said.
The White house urges all businesses to implement the five best practices mentioned in Biden's Executive Order that include multi-factor authentication (because passwords alone are routinely compromised), endpoint detection & response (to hunt for malicious activity on a network and block it), encryption (so if data is stolen, it is unusable) and a skilled, empowered security team (to patch rapidly, and share and incorporate threat information in your defenses). These practices will significantly reduce the risk of a successful cyberattack.
NXTsoft's ThreatAdvice Educate, employee cybersecurity education, virtual Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO) and Endpoint and SIEM solutions are well-poised to help companies address these recommended best practices to protect themselves. ThreatAdvice utilizes a combination of employee education, skilled outsourced cybersecurity personnel and software, and sophisticated tracking and monitoring solutions to address these areas of concern.
Jarrett added that NXTsoft can offer companies a comprehensive cybersecurity solution or can offer services and solutions a la carte to fill existing gaps that a business may be experiencing.
"Threats and bad actors are not going away. President Biden is right that businesses and organizations simply have to take proactive measures to protect themselves, their funds, their data and their reputations," Jarrett said.
