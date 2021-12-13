NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NYC FinTech Women announced the winners of the Inspiring FinTech Female award for 2021 today. Embodying the ethos of the organization, the 65 luminaries are recognized across the following five categories: Founders, Leaders, Money Movers, Network Builders and Product Builders. NYC Fintech Women was founded to connect, empower, promote, celebrate, inspire and recognize women who are driving innovation and leading through difficult times within the financial technology (FinTech) community.
The Inspiring FinTech Females award recognizes women who, in their role, are transforming FinTech and advocating for women and gender equity. With over 300 submissions, an esteemed panel of judges inclusive of Jane Barratt (Chief Advocacy Officer and Interim Chief People Officer, MX), Sruthi Lanka (CFO, Public.com), Nik Milanović (Head of Strategy and BD, Google Play) and Chenni Xu (Head of Corporate Communications, Americas Region, Ant Group) selected the 65 visionaries who represent the spirit of NYC FinTech Women.
"Women today are determined. They are leaders in our community who are showing up, raising their voices and are making real changes. This year's IFF list captures diversity across positions, locations, firms and rank," said Michelle Tran, Co-Founder, NYC FinTech Women. "I am particularly excited that we are able to highlight FinTechs that are creating solutions for the underserved markets."
Each recipient of the Inspiring FinTech Females honor will be featured for a full calendar year on NYC FinTech Women's website. The 2021 winners include:
Founders: She is a tenacious female founder in a male-dominated industry who has an entrepreneurial spirit using her platform to build diverse teams and mentor other women.
- Michele Alt, Partner and Co-Founder, Klaros Group
- Nora Apsel, Co-Founder and CEO, Morty
- Lilac Bar David, Co-founder and CEO, Lili
- Sarah Biller, Co-Founder of FinTech Sandbox & ED at Vantage Ventures
- Wendy Cai-Lee, Founder & CEO, Piermont Bank
- Tani Chambers, CEO and Founder, RAVN
- Swati Chaturvedi, Co-founder and CEO, Propel(x)
- Nisha Desai, Managing General Partner, Andav Capital
- Margaret Hartigan, Founder & CEO, Marstone
- Gina Kirch, Founder, The Venture Collective
- Renee King, Founder & CEO, FundBlackFounders.com
- Ennie Lim, CEO & Co-Founder, HoneyBee
- Maya Nijhawan, Co-Founder & Head of Marketing, Finch
- Jessica Schaefer, Executive Chair and Founder, Bevel
- Kirti Shenoy, CEO, Zeal
- Billie Simmons, Founder, Daylight
- Yanique Williams, Technologist & Founder, Young Ambitious One
Leaders: Her mission-led leadership is driving change within her organization all the while championing equity and the inclusion of women.
- Brooke Berman, Head of Financial Partnerships, Propel, Inc.
- Anya Boutov, Chief Revenue Officer, Beacon Platform
- Thais Branco, Head of Marketing, Nate
- Rachel Carpenter, COO, Global Consumer Technology Partnerships, Citi
- Angela Ceresnie, CEO, Climb Credit
- Lule Demissie, President, eToro
- Tracy Garley, CEO, GoFundHer
- Delisha Grant, Associate General Counsel, Addepar
- Aliya Haider, General Counsel, Beacon Platform
- Toan Huynh, Fintech Entrepreneur, Investor, Advisor, Board Member & Champion
- Erin Jaeger, Head of US GtM Operations, Klarna
- Deniz Johnson, COO, Stratyfy
- Suzan Kereere, Chief Growth Officer, Fiserv
- Keryn Koch, VP People, CommonBond
- Beth Kurteson, Managing Director, Gemini
- Amanda Lui, Head of Product, Albert
- Calanthia Mei, VP, Head of Partnerships, Fast
- Robin Nunn, Partner, Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP
- Bridgette Penel, Head of Customer Success, Synctera
- Sydney Schaub, Chief Legal Officer, Gemini
- Garima, Shah, President, Biller Genie
- Juliette-Marie Somerset, Board member/Advisor/ CEO of Somerset Capital
Money Movers: She is actively investing and supporting diverse FinTech founders, challenging the current status quo within venture capital and shifting the distribution of wealth and opportunity for all women.
- Christine Chang, Advisor/Board Member/Angel Investor, TBD Angels
- Elizabeth Davis, Principal, Anthemis
- Jasleen Kaur, Principal, CE Innovation Capital
- Jennifer Lee, Partner, Edison Partners
- Senofer Mendoza, Founder & General Partner, Mendoza Ventures
- Amee Parbhoo, Managing Director, Accion Venture Labs
Network Builders: She is an industry powerhouse who leverages her network to drive connections across the FinTech community to foster a more inclusive ecosystem, enriching experiences and ultimately promoting better innovation.
- Amber Buker, Director of Insights, Alloy Labs
- Ilana Fass, VP, Silicon Valley Bank
- Cara Hayward, Director of Partnerships, North America, Currencycloud
- Parker Jay-Pachirat, Chief of Staff, Fintech Today
- Ashlyn Lackey, Startup Commercial Catalyst, Citibank
- Gloria Li, Researcher (& Student), Harvard University
- Linda Lipovetsky, Senior Client Success, Vise
- Allison Schneider, Venture Partnerships at Vouch Insurance, Vouch
- Nneka Ukpai, Senior Director, Business and Legal Affairs, Better
- Kelsey Weaver, Board Member, Locality Bank
Product Builders: She is an innovative problem solver committed to building products that power decisions made in FinTech and an advocate for increased representation.
- Shriya Baddula, Senior QA Analyst, Gemini
- Sreya Basumallik, Senior Project Manager and Product Design, Marqeta
- Jan Choy, VP of Data Analytics, Evaluserve
- Catherine Cornell, Sr Director of Product, Invest and Brokerage, Stash
- MaryAlexa Divver, Director of Product & Investing, Public.com
- Dylani Herath, Head of Engineering, Greenwood
- Raakhee Miller, Chief Product Officer, DriveWealth
- Maliha Salim, Global Product Manager, Bloomberg LP
- Nellie Yee Feng Tan, Product Manager, Revolut
- Dory Weiss, Executive Vice President, Engineering, nCino, inc.
For the complete list and profiles of the winners, visit: https://www.nycfintechwomen.com/iff2021
About NYC FinTech Women:
NYC FinTech Women is an organization with more than 8,000 members across startups, traditional finance, and VCs. Our mission is to connect, promote, and empower women to advance their careers in FinTech. We fulfill our mission through hosting events, featuring women in FinTech Female Fridays and the Inspiring FinTech Females annual list, showcasing FinTechs in our Fireside Chat Minute, and providing a job board, #HireHer. Our programs are in collaboration with FinTechs such as Adyen, Stash, and Plaid as well as institutional enterprises and Big Tech such as Google, Deutsche Bank, Bank of America, JPMC, Shearman & Sterling, and Silicon Valley Bank.
Media Contact
Liang Zhao, Vansary, 1 505-720-6933, lz@vansary.com
SOURCE NYC FinTech Women