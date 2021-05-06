NEW YORK, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb -- NYIAX, the world's first and most active upfronts marketplace and advanced contract management exchange, today announced the appointment of Anthony Tsigourakos to the position of Chief Revenue Officer. Tsigourakos will oversee revenue strategy and operations and lead NYIAX's global sales, demand generation and client service teams. Founded in 2017, NYIAX is now entering a rapid growth phase. Tsigourakos is taking the helm to lead the company's expansion at scale.
An accomplished media and advertising executive, Tsigourakos has a proven track record of cultivating, leading, and motivating high-performing sales teams and understands the needs of top media buyers and sellers. Most recently, Tsigourakos held top sales roles at Freckle (acquired by PlaceIQ) and PlaceIQ. Each of the last three companies Tsigourakos served at achieved their exit goals.
"Anthony is a world-class executive with a growth mindset who inspires the teams he leads," said NYIAX co-founder Carolina Abenante. "We are excited for him to take the helm of our sales organization and drive the go-to-market strategies we need to maximize our platform partner and company success."
Toothaker, who previously served as CRO, has assumed the role of Chief Business Officer. Tsigourakos and Toothaker will work closely with one another and the rest of the NYIAX team to ensure that the brands, agencies and publishers that use the NYIAX platform have what they need to maximize the value they receive in return for their investments.
During the pandemic, use of the NYIAX marketplace and exchange grew exponentially as media buyers and sellers had to drive more success with fewer resources. The company attributes the growth to the fact that its users can count on the platform to create more profitable partnerships in less time than ever.
"As NYIAX continues to scale, it's important that we grow our sales team and expand our reach so we can properly educate the marketplace about the many advantages buyers and sellers gain by transacting on our platform," said Tsigourakos. "As CRO, I look forward to building upon the progress and market leadership NYIAX has established in recent years. The unique way in which NYIAX brings the certainty of the financial market to the advertising ecosystem and fosters security, transparency, and efficiency across all transactions is exactly what our industry needs right now."
Tsigourakos has more than 15 years of leadership experience in the advertising sector. Prior to his role with NYIAX, he held key positions at PlaceIQ, Freckle, AdParlor, BliNQ Media and Ampersand (formerly NCC Media). Over the course of his career, Tsigourakos has led numerous national and international teams and driven billions in media sales. He attended Rutgers University for both his undergraduate and graduate degrees, where he earned a B.S. in Sports Management and is now completing a Masters in Communication, Information, and Media Studies.
NYIAX creates solutions to clear the barriers between media buyers and sellers, enabling strong, safe, and seriously impactful partnerships. Built on the Nasdaq financial framework, the NYIAX platform brings the certainty of the financial space to the ad marketplace; allowing for unmatched security, transparency, and efficiency across all transactions, regardless of the complexity or scale. Every aspect of the NYIAX platform, from our vast discovery network to our automated compliance assurance, has been developed with transparency in mind. It all comes together as a powerfully safe environment for brands, agencies, and publishers to create more profitable partnerships in less time than ever. http://www.nyiax.com
