NEW YORK, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the COVID-19 (Corona Virus) all over the news, many companies are rethinking employee travel plans, for meetings and conferences. Do you have a plan at your organization? Not to worry, team NYNJA has the solution for you; for entrepreneurs, businesses, teachers and education, including your friends and families.
The NYNJA Platform is FREE. Enjoy all features and benefits of working remotely, safely and securely, at no charge. NYNJA wraps up all communications needs in a robust, single platform with conference calling, screen sharing, collaboration tools, large file transfers, in line translation and transcription, just to name a few.
More countries and companies will be urging employees to work from home, creating new demand for remote-work tools. IBM said it has asked workers in coronavirus-affected areas to work from home wherever possible, and other companies like Twitter have made similar announcements.
"Businesses can replace in-person meetings with video or telephone conferences and increased teleworking options," Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, told reporters on a conference call.
"As an entrepreneur myself, I know the challenges people and companies face during times like these and if we have a solution why not share it. We wanted to act quickly and responsibly during this global crisis." said JR Guerrieri CEO of NYNJA.
About NYNJA
NYNJA is currently available for global commercial use and can be downloaded from the company website www.NYNJA.work (browser based) and the Samsung Galaxy store, Google Play Store and Apple App Store.
NYNJA is an all in one communications platform that lets users make voice and video calls to any communication device. Users can schedule and run conference calls with screen sharing, while also sharing notes and files in groups. Global communication is facilitated through instant translation and transcription of either voice or text messages.
The NYNJA platform features secure encryption of cloud data storage for saving messages, images and files, and features a beautifully designed and intuitive interface highlighted by the app's patent and patent-pending concentric wheel navigation system. The concentric wheel enables quick and easy navigation of the app using only one thumb and eliminates the use for back buttons.
