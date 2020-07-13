NEW YORK, June 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NYNJA, the security-first, all-in-one communications platform for all mission-critical needs, is pleased to announce it has retained Impact Partners as PR Agency of Record to help drive the reputation and adoption of NYNJA's business-to-business SAS Platform globally. Impact Partners will provide NYNJA with the insights and relations to continue to drive the rapid growth of NYNJA's existing business and activate competitive advantages, while enhancing company valuation.
"We are excited to work with the team at Impact Partners, and look forward to a long and strategic partnership," said JR Guerrieri, co-founder and CEO, NYNJA. "Our team at NYNJA is focused on centralizing all of the best communication features into one platform, and the team at Impact can now help spread this message and our platform to businesses, governments and institutions."
"Given the pandemic and mass disruption to the way companies now work, we knew immediately that we weren't just interested in elevating NYNJA's presence in the market, we wanted to use their suite of business continuity products to enhance how we communicate for all our clients," said Jay Kolbe, co-founder and senior managing partner, Impact Partners. "From the enhanced security and the ability to quickly search all your company's communications, to having the highest quality video conferencing capabilities on the market, it's clear that NYNJA is an evolution more advanced than anyone else in the space."
About NYNJA
NYNJA is the fastest way to collaborate and communicate in one safe and secure platform, anyplace anytime. NYNJA is an all in one communication platform for webinars, live stream broadcasts, group messaging with automatic translations and transcription all in one safe secure platform. The NYNJA platform features secure encryption of cloud data storage for saving messages, images and files, and features a beautifully designed and intuitive interface highlighted by the app's patent and patent-pending concentric wheel navigation system.
NYNJA is currently available for global commercial use and can be downloaded from the company website NYNJA.work and the Samsung Galaxy store, Google Play Store and Apple App Store.
For more information about NYNJA, please visit www.nynja.work
Media Contact:
Gary Yentin
243371@email4pr.com
416-464-2223