The CarScan line of wireless diagnostic tools from Innova offers entry-level code readers to full-featured professional scan tools. Each tool includes app-based access to Innova’s RepairSolutions2 knowledgebase with fixes compiled and verified by Innova’s nationwide team of technicians. From figuring out why the check engine light’s on to seeing how to make the repair to ordering the right part, this is the most comprehensive way to inspect and troubleshoot today’s vehicles.