MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OATI has successfully completed its National Institute of Standards and Technology Special Publication 800-53 (NIST SP 800-53) examination, further reinforcing OATI's commitment to adhering to stringent industry information security standards.
The NIST SP 800-53 audit, conducted by Schellman & Company, LLC, thoroughly inspects OATI Data Center Operations in accordance with the NIST 800-53 Standards. OATI was found to be in compliance with all Low baseline controls and some moderate baseline controls across all OATI operations.
For the past nine years, OATI has remained compliant with these attestation standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. OATI strives to exceed the energy industry's standards of cyber and physical security, doing so through a diverse set of audits. The NIST SP 800-53 Examination confirms OATI's security as suitable for hosting federal information systems.
"We believe our compliance with NIST standards sets OATI apart from the field," said Sasan Mohktari, President and CEO of OATI. "With this included in our annual set of audits, we are able to display compliance across a diverse set of security guidelines."
About OATI
OATI (http://www.oati.com) is the leading provider of advanced solutions to streamline and empower today's energy commerce and Smart Grid. Since pioneering Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) in 1995, OATI delivers innovative Distribution, Electric Vehicle Management, Energy Trading/Risk Management, Transmission Scheduling, Gas Trading/Pipeline Management, and Grid and Market Management solutions.
Working alongside utilities, their customers, and providers, OATI successfully designs, implements, deploys, and hosts mission-critical solutions committed to industry standards and stringent security guidelines, Transforming the Business of Energy. OATI is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with offices in California, Punjab, Telangana, and Singapore. For more information, please contact info@oati.net.
