MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OATI is pleased to announce the successful completion of the Type 2 Service Organization Controls (SOC) 1 Attestation issued under the Statement on Standards for Attestation Engagements No. 18 (SSAE 18) for 2021 — our 16th consecutive success in externally auditing OATI's controls and processes for a service organization.
Schellman & Company, LLC conducted a Type 2 SOC 1 examination covering the period of October 01, 2020 — September 30, 2021, which assessed OATI's description of our service organization's system through the suitability of the design, the operating effectiveness of the controls to meet the objectives in the description, and user entities' control over financial reporting. OATI's system description was determined to be sufficient in meeting the objectives and operating effectiveness established in the description.
"It is vital to our customers that we continue to meet stringent industry compliance standards and provide transparency behind our systems," said OATI President and CEO, Dr. Sasan Mokhtari. "Our reputation as a trusted name in the energy industry stems from our commitment to compliance."
About OATI
OATI provides innovative solutions that simplify, streamline, and empower the operational tasks required in today's energy commerce and Smart Grid. Serving more than 2,200 customers in North America, OATI successfully deploys and hosts diverse mission-critical solutions committed to industry standards and stringent security guidelines.
OATI (http://www.oati.com) is a leading provider of Smart Grid, Energy Trading and Risk Management, Transmission Scheduling, Congestion Management, Distribution, and Market Management products and services. OATI is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with offices in California, Punjab, Telangana, and Singapore. For more information, please contact sales@oati.net.
