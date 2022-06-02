No other company matches OATI's field-proven DERMS technology to decarbonize the Grid
MINNEAPOLIS, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attendees at the 2022 DISTRIBUTECH International trade show in Dallas were able to see firsthand why Open Access Technology International, Inc., (OATI) leads the industry in technology to effectively decarbonize the energy grid.
During conference tracks at the May 23-25 event, OATI's renowned energy experts showcased their field-proven, industry-leading, webSmartEnergy® DERMS and Smart Cities/IoT green energy innovations. OATI presenters and speakers also provided insights on grid decarbonization technologies, grid reliability services, customer-owned DERs, smart utilities, microgrid creation, and how to use DERMS to monitor and control a fleet of microgrids and solar + storage sites.
"No other company can match the management and control of distributed energy resources that OATI DERMS provides," says Dr. Sasan Mokhtari, OATI President and CEO. "If you want to optimize the sustainability, economics and resiliency of your grid, there is no better choice than OATI."
Demonstrations were available throughout the event for OATI booth attendees to see how OATI's field-tested DERMS and Smart-technology solutions help to build a more sustainable and energy-efficient society. The demonstrations showed how OATI technology enables increased two-way energy control and visibility than ever before and ultimately provides the flexibility, economics and reliability to accomplish green-energy goals.
"We appreciate everyone who took the time to visit us at DISTRIBUTECH, listen to our speakers, and meet with us," adds Mokhtari. "We hope to see you again, and if you have any further questions about any of our green energy solutions, please contact us at sales@oati.net."
About OATI
OATI engages with its 2,500+ energy industry customers to transform their operational tasks to meet the changes with decarbonization, and monetize their assets. OATI successfully deploys and hosts mission-critical solutions committed to industry standards and stringent security guidelines.
OATI (http://www.oati.com) is the leading provider of Smart Grid, Distribution, Energy Trading and Risk Management, Transmission Scheduling, Congestion Management, and Market Management services and products. OATI is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with offices in California, Punjab, and Telangana. For more information, please contact sales@oati.net.
