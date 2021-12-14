MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OATI has successfully completed a SOC 2 Type 1 evaluation plus a National Institute of Standards and Technology Special Publication 800-53 (NIST SP 800-53) Revision 5 at a moderate impact level, showing OATI's dedication to following strict industry information security standards. Over 500 controls/processes were evaluated.
The SOC 2 Type 1 audit, conducted by Schellman & Company, LLC, assesses OATI's management of customer data based on security and availability principles. The SOC 2 audit inspected OATI's data management practices at the time of the audit. OATI uses this information to make processes and procedures more secure, which will be assessed during a SOC 2 Type 2 audit in the coming years.
OATI added NIST SP 800-53 controls to the SOC 2 audit to further show compliance with strict security requirements. OATI over previous years was assessed through a NIST SP 800-53 Revision 4 low impact audit. For 2021, OATI increased the standards by being assessed through the NIST SP 800-53 Revision 5 at a moderate impact level. This adjustment doubled the amount of controls that were assessed, and OATI was able to meet these additional standards, proving a higher level of security in the information systems.
Please contact NIST@oati.net with any questions or to request a copy of the report.
"OATI is always on the lookout to expand our compliance repertoire," said Sasan Mohktari, President & CEO of OATI. "We will continue to increase the security requirements in our audits with the utmost confidence that we will remain compliant."
