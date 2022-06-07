OATI energy experts to provide webPipeline™ demonstration and cybersecurity overview
MINNEAPOLIS, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Open Access Technology International, Inc., will be demonstrating its gas transportation and storage solution, webPipeline™, at the LDC Gas Forum Northeast, June 13-15, 2022, at the Westin Copley Place, Boston, MA.
"In addition to learning how webPipeline™ can more efficiently manage your daily pipeline and LDC operations, you'll also receive insights on OATI's industry-leading cyber-security protection system," says Dr. Sasan Mokhtari, OATI President and CEO. "This innovative system accurately authenticates your company users and protects your operational data, which is so essential to today's energy business transactions."
OATI webPipeline™ is an all-in-one gas transportation and storage management system that supports key operations, from gathering, storage and transportation all the way to distribution. It also allows users to automate their business processes and maintain compliance through NAESB Wholesale Gas Quadrant 3.1 Standards. Hosted in the OATI Cloud, webPipeline™ maintains data cyber-security standards by complying with the most stringent industry security standards.
"As an LDC Gas Forum Northeast sponsor, OATI encourages interactions and the exchange of ideas at this important energy event," adds Dr. Mokhtari. "We also encourage participants to stop by our booth, speak with our renowned energy experts, and view our industry-leading, gas transportation management solution."
About OATI
OATI engages with its 2,500+ energy industry customers to transform their operational tasks to meet the changes with decarbonization, and monetize their assets. OATI successfully deploys and hosts mission-critical solutions committed to industry standards and stringent security guidelines.
OATI (http://www.oati.com) is the premier provider of Smart Grid, Distribution, Energy Trading and Risk Management, Transmission Scheduling, Congestion Management, Gas Transportation Management, and Market Management services and products. OATI is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with offices in California, Punjab, and Telangana. For more information, please contact sales@oati.net.
Media Contact
Jerry Dempsey, OATI, 763.201.2000, Communications@oati.net
