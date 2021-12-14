MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Open Access Technology International, Inc. (OATI) is readying its resources to guide and create partnerships with utilities, hospitals, tribes, universities, farms and energy-conscious cities and communities to access Infrastructure bill funding for green energy and smart-grid energy projects. The infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was signed into law in November, will disperse $550 billion over five years, with $65 billion in funding dedicated to power grid upgrades, $47.2 billion for cybersecurity and $7.5 billion for electric vehicle (EV) improvements.
"Our nation is committed to a decarbonized electrical grid for a more sustainable, greener world -- and OATI has the resources and the knowledge to make it happen," says Sasan Mokhtari, OATI President and CEO. "With an energy-independent microgrid in place for several years now, we are already doing what others want to tap into and build for a decarbonized electrical grid."
The reasons are numerous for partnering with OATI on green grid initiatives. Consider that OATI:-
- Leads the industry in distributed energy resource management (DERMS) and is the go-to software provider for smart grid energy, advanced metering infrastructure, microgrid and EV energy solutions
- Operates its own secured cloud service for unparrelled cyber security
- Offers an extensive suite of existing electric and water meter software solutions – readily adaptable to solve new green energy challenges
- Employs an expansive array of PhD energy subject matter experts with exceptional energy-industry and green energy expertise
- Can quickly shift focus and resources where they bring the best return on investment
"Our software applications are used by more than 2,500 North American energy organizations, making OATI the most trusted name in the energy arena," adds Mokhtari. "Let us help you and your organization achieve tomorrow's smart energy and sustainability goals by contacting one of our representatives today at sales@oati.net.
