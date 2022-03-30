Microgrid and Smart AMI panelists will explain OATI Smart Technologies at the Smart Cities Connect Spring Conference
MINNEAPOLIS, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Open Access Technology International, Inc., (OATI) energy experts will share their new technology advancements in next generation AMI and Microgrids that greatly benefit cities. The 2022 Smart Cities Connect (SCC) Spring Conference & Expo brings together key community decision-makers to accelerate "Smart City" innovation in North America, and will be held at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio, April 4-7.
"As the leading provider of Smart City and Smart Grid, OATI technologies position cities to optimize sustainable developments to transition to Smart City solutions," says Dr. Sasan Mokhtari, OATI President and CEO. "Our expertise helps cities engage with technologies that support advanced data gathering, analysis, and analytics for better decision making to advance city services as well as reduce costs and optimize efficiencies across city departments, and provide a framework for additional connected devices."
On April 5, join LoRa Alliance experts and OATI's VP of Smart Grid Sales Linda Stevens to learn how LoRaWAN® — an open standards, global, wireless communication standard — enables smart city use cases. OATI continues its thought leadership on how Microgrids help cities modernize their critical infrastructure on April 7, along with industry experts Ameresco, Inc., and Ollo Energy, LLC.
"I am personally inviting all the SCC Conference participants to Booth 605 to chat with Linda and our other team members," adds Mokhtari. "Learn how our energy experts can guide you and your city into a Smart Future."
