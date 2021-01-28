BOSTON, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, international technology standards organization Object Management Group® (OMG®) issued a request for proposals (RFP) for the Pedigree and Provenance Model and Notation (PPMN) RFP specification. The new specification will support tracking the pedigree (lineage) and provenance (ownership and custody) of physical as well as abstract things in the world. PPMN will become part of the BPM+ set of standards, providing a method for defining the P&P of models and their elements. Currently BPM+ includes Business Process Model and Notation (BPMN), Case Management Model and Notation (CMMN), and Decision Model and Notation (DMN). BPMN is also known as ISO 19510, having been ratified through the status of OMG as an ISO Fast-Track/PAS submitter.
"In many industries organizations, individuals and other interested parties depend on the ability to assess the trustworthiness or authenticity of the things or entities they use and/or produce. This requires an understanding of the full history of that entity including its lineage, or how it came to be, its ownership history, and its custodial industry," said John Butler, CEO, Auxilium Technology Group and Co-Chair, OMG Pedigree and Provenance Working Group.
"We identified a need for a P&P specification nearly five years ago and have been discussing requirements for a standard for several years. There's great opportunity for P&P in healthcare, but its application and potential use crosses industries ranging from farm to table, manufacturing, data mining to contact tracing in healthcare," said Robert Lario, University of Utah & Veterans Administration, and Co-chair, OMG Healthcare Task Force and BPM+ Methodology Initiative. "There is also an opportunity for P&P to become an open standard for expressing ledger entries in a Blockchain."
Knowing the ownership history of an entity can determine whether the purchase of that entity from a seller will result in the legitimate transfer of ownership from the seller to the buyer. Custodial history, which refers to the handling of the entity, ensures safety. For example, the temperature, humidity, and other factors of food storage can affect whether and how long the items may be safely consumed. In the healthcare industry, P&P ensures that the calibration of equipment and training of staff is included with patient data. In military application P&P can be applied to how intelligence was gathered and how information can be shared among mutual allies. PPMN will standardize how disparate organizations and industries express their P&P, opening the door for pooling, deep analysis, and learning.
OMG is seeking proposals for the Pedigree and Provenance Model & Notation (PPMN) specification that provide a solution to the problem of exchanging and displaying lineage, ownership, and custody of information in a standard way to facilitate the interoperability of tooling. Proposals should also include a method to express this information and display it to end users and a standard format for exchange between tools.
The full request and details on how to respond can be found in the Pedigree and Provenance Model and Notation RFP. The deadline for submissions is February 22, 2021 for those who have tendered a letter of intent.
