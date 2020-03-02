WELLESLEY, Mass., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Obsession Media, LLC and Adsonica® announced today that they had formed a partnership to offer a one-of-a-kind digital media offering for political campaigns, targeting candidates and advocacy groups competing for limited advertising inventory in markets that will likely determine the outcome of the 2020 elections.
Branded "Reach Key Voters" the package provides access to more than 2 billion display monthly ad impressions across all 50 states through Obsession Media's aggregated network of local broadcast TV station web sites and mobile apps in a single, efficient ad buy. This vast reach is further enhanced by exclusive access to the patented IP of sound-injected ad technology from Adsonica, with the potential to more than triple the CTR and double the recall of a campaign's ad content. Taking less than 5 minutes to prepare, Adsonica, a 2020 Reed Awards finalist, enables near real-time updating of a candidate's sonic messaging in their banner advertising campaigns.
In a combined statement, Obsession Media's Nick Rhodes and John West stated, "Obsession Media packages content across all broadcast TV platforms and has created a single source to enable local activation at national scale. Our digital marketplace, combined with the exclusive Adsonica IP creates a potent offering for candidates and advocacy groups, unavailable anywhere else in media."
"Obsession Media's broad reach to critical swing voters coupled with Adsonica's unique sound-enabled display ads will deliver big results for those political campaigns that take advantage of this powerful and perishable offering," said Gil Anderson of Adsonica. Company founder William Agush added, "Our sound-ad technology brings the power of audio storytelling and sonic branding to the political arena. Regardless of whether it's a local, state or federal campaign – they all can benefit from participating in the Reach Key Voters initiative."
Inventory is currently available for March and beyond. For up-to-the minute availability and pricing call 781-239-3431.
About Adsonica
Adsonica® leads the way with the world's only ad unit that delivers image and sonic branding to the farthest reaches of the display networks. A 2020 Reed Awards finalist for the most innovative political technology product, Adsonica has consistently proven its ability to deliver 300% more CTR for numerous global brands that deploy it. The company and its technology are U.S. owned and its investors include veterans of advertising, e-commerce, enterprise software, SaaS, and new media.
Additional information is available at www.adsonica.com
About Obsession Media
Obsession Media represents a diverse portfolio of content assets, designed to deeply connect with men and women who are passionate about their interests, activities and lifestyle. The partners at Obsession Media have vast experience in producing, packaging and distributing content for the sports, enthusiast and special interest segments.
Additional information is available at http://www.obsessionmedia.com/
Media Contact Adsonica:
Adsonica
William Agush
+1 781-492-0336
william@adsonica.com
Media Contact Obsession Media:
Nick Rhodes
+1 (310) 729-3395
nrhodes@obsessionmedia.com