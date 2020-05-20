SINGAPORE and NEW YORK, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ObvioHealth, a leading virtual health research organization or VROTM, announced today it has raised $17 million in its latest round of financing. This round of financing comes on the heels of a global alliance with a strategic partner announced in March.
This milestone occurs at a critical time in the clinical research industry, as many site-based clinical studies are disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ObvioHealth's proprietary platform, designed for digital and remote/at-home research, makes it easier and safer to get robust data for clinical trials.
Earlier this month, ObvioHealth announced it is sponsoring a virtual research study in the fight against COVID-19. The study will monitor the prevalence, symptoms and immune response of 10,000 participants in the United States over the next 12 months.
"In a world where virtual is the new normal, ObvioHealth's three-year investment in the creation of an easy to deploy end-to-end virtual research platform and app has put us ahead of the curve," said Ivan Jarry, Co-founder of ObvioHealth. "With these funds, we are strongly positioned to further grow our technology and provide more clients access to our industry-leading digital and remote research."
Q2 2020 has seen a significant uptick in business development and corresponding strong interest in ObvioHealth's technology across sectors and geographies.
About ObvioHealth
ObvioHealth is a leading virtual health research organization (VROTM) on a mission to help people through research. ObvioHealth's proprietary application allows subjects to participate in studies and trials from the comfort and safety of their homes. With device integration that enables real-time data collection and virtual chats that increase protocol compliance, the platform offers a better experience to research subjects and sponsors.
ObvioHealth is backed by TKS1, a life-science focused venture capital fund formed in 2017 by the partnership between SPRIM and Tikehau Capital (TKO:FP), an asset management and investment group. TKS1 is the lead investor in ObvioHealth.
