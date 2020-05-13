NEW YORK, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Occupier, the Real Estate Success platform for businesses, today announced the release of enhanced functionality that helps businesses and tenant rep brokers collaborate for better decision making. With the Covid-19 pandemic forcing businesses to evaluate real estate costs and remote work capabilities, Occupier is responding to an unprecedented amount of demand for virtual solutions that replace traditionally off-line real estate workflows.
Occupier's virtual lease and transaction management features include:
- Real-time negotiation tracking to help prioritize lease restructurings with landlords and centralize a pipeline of lease deals in one place
- Customizable task workflows that provide large groups of stakeholders visibility into the complex process of managing multiple lease negotiations with landlords and brokers
- A client dashboard for brokers used to track active client deals, upcoming lease events, and opportunities to find cost savings or rent relief throughout portfolios
- Virtual site selection tools that invite all deal stakeholders into a property survey to collaborate, share photos and videos, and evaluate potential properties without physically touring space
"These extraordinary times require special oversight of commercial real estate portfolios. Accurate, up-to-date data and the ability to orient a real estate team around an on-line workflow will help businesses react to the rapid changes the industry is experiencing," said Andrew Flint, Co-founder of Occupier. "We've seen incredible interest from the commercial real estate community to build resilient portfolios and processes, and we are eager to help businesses move to an online first approach as they look to reopening."
In addition to its current offerings, Occupier will be releasing its third module in late Q3 2020 that allows companies to transition to a new lease accounting standard under FASB ASC 842. Occupier's lease accounting functionality will provide finance and accounting professionals with automated tools to ensure their leases are in compliance with the newly announced standards.
Occupier is a provider of lease administration, lease accounting and transaction management software for businesses and their commercial brokers. It helps real estate teams make smarter, more informed lease decisions by centralizing the way they work. Founded by commercial real estate and Proptech veterans, Occupier works with teams in a variety of industries, including companies like DraftKings, Hopper, Bluestone Lane Coffee, FM Global Insurance, and Outdoor Voices. To learn more, please visit: www.occupier.com or follow on Twitter @occupierhq.
CONTACT: Matt Giffune, 617-694-7489, matt@occupier.com