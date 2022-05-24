Growth-driven marketing agency, Ocean 5 Strategies, takes the top two trophies for the 2022 Hermes Creative Awards in the B2G category.
HERNDON, Va., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ocean 5 Strategies Wins Platinum and Gold Hermes Creative Awards for Outstanding Website Design
Business to Government (B2G) Marketing Company Takes Top Two Trophies
On April 15, 2022, Hermes Creative Awards named Ocean 5 Strategies the winner of both the platinum and gold prizes for Outstanding Website Design and Development in the Business to Government (B2G)
category.
Hermes Creative Awards recognizes outstanding creative work and industry professionals involved in the concept, writing, and design of traditional and emerging media throughout the United States, Canada, and dozens of other countries around the globe.
PLATINUM AWARD FOR MUTUALINK WEBSITE DESIGN AND DEVELOPMENT:
Website Overall Business to Government
https://www.ocean5strategies.com/project/mutualink-responsive-website/
GOLD AWARD FOR FINCANTIERI WEBSITE DESIGN AND DEVELOPMENT:
Website Overall Business to Government
https://www.ocean5strategies.com/project/website-b2g-ncantieri-marinegroup/
"I knew we would get a great website. Beyond my expectations was how much we would learn as Ocean 5 took us through the design and development process. An overall outstanding experience. Within weeks of the website
launch, we attracted a multi-million dollar contract opportunity."
~ E. Dent, Director of Communications, Fincantieri Marine Group
"Pure Genius! The marketing strategy workshop with our executive team was excellent. We now have a clear direction and an executable plan. We are thrilled to be working with Ocean 5 on the implementation and continuous improvement phases."
~ M. Guthrie, SVP & Chief Growth Officer, Mutualink
Hermes Creative Awards is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). The international organization consists of several thousand marketing, communication, advertising, public relations, media production, and freelance professionals. AMCP is the industry's preeminent third party evaluator of creative work. The organization has judged over 200,000 entries since its formation in 1994.
About Ocean 5 Strategies: https://www.ocean5strategies.com/
Ocean 5 is a full-service, award-winning digital marketing agency using Growth-Driven Design to build a launchpad website platform for accelerated lead generation.
These two trophies put Ocean 5 Strategies at an impressive 46 creative awards for their work, including website design and development. Contact Ocean 5 today to discuss your website or to learn about digital marketing solutions and strategic planning workshops for government contractors.
