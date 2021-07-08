SYDNEY, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ocean Guardian, makers of the world's only scientifically proven and independently tested electronic shark deterrents, have featured prominently in National Geographic's ninth annual SharkFest shown on Monday, July 5 in the marquee special Shark Beach with Chris Hemsworth, available for streaming on Disney National Geographic on July 9th.
Chris Hemsworth and Professor Charlie Huveneers showcase Ocean Guardian's FREEDOM+ Surf electronic shark deterrent in exploring how humans and sharks can coexist harmoniously and share the ocean. The one-hour documentary special also features Australian shark icon and conservationist Valerie Taylor who along with her late husband Ron were one of the first to test Ocean Guardian's Shark Shield Technology in the late 90's in the documentary called "Shark POD".
The National Geographic Shark Beach program views are supported by new research published in the Royal Society of Open Science journal confirming that Ocean Guardian's personal electronic shark deterrent devices save lives. In the paper titled "Predicting potential future reduction in shark bites on people", scientists say that the use of Ocean Guardian's personal electronic shark deterrents is an effective way to prevent the future deaths and injuries of up to 1063 Australians over the next 50 years.
Sharks have short-range electrical receptors in their snouts used for finding food. Shark Shield Technology is used to create a powerful three-dimensional electrical field which causes spasms in these sensitive receptors turning sharks away. There are no known harmful effects on sharks or humans.
The FREEDOM+ Surf was designed in partnership with Tom Carroll and Ocean & Earth, as a seamless shark deterrent solution for surfers, with little to no impact on surfing performance.
About the FREEDOM+ Surf:
- Creates a powerful electrical field that turns sharks away. Electrical field approx. 4m long x 3.5m deep.
- Proven to deter Great Whites, Tiger Sharks and Bull Sharks.
- Included in the WA Government $200 Shark Deterrent Rebate program.
- Consists of a small Transferable Power Module that fits into the kicker of a custom Tail Pad and connected to a sticker-thin Antenna that adheres to the underside of your board.
- Easy to install yourself on old or new boards. No need to involve a shaper.
- No known permanent harm to sharks and does NOT attract sharks.
Lindsay Lyon, Ocean Guardian's CEO says, "It's fantastic to see our technology being showcased and supported by iconic Australian actor Chris Hemsworth and National Geographic, it is incredibly exciting for us to receive such recognition for our well documented
and proven shark deterrent technology. "I really do hope increasing the awareness of the effectiveness of our Shark Shield Technology will encourage governments worldwide, like the Western Australian government here, to get on board to make rebates on the devices readily available to make beaches safer for all ocean users," said Lindsay.
Ocean Guardian has also just launched their new LR1000 Shark Barrier, a world-first large-scale virtual shark net for beaches, resorts, and aquaculture. The LR1000 is a replacement for physical exclusion nets, shark nets and drumlines which has been designed to allow humans and sharks to live more harmoniously. By combining the proven strength of Shark Shield Technology with known offshore marine heavy-duty cabling and anchoring systems, the LR1000 has been designed to withstand the harshest ocean conditions.
"In 2020, Australia suffered the most shark attack fatalities in 86 years, causing a significant economic and emotional impact on the communities in which they occurred. Our technology has been tested and proven time and time again, we now need the support of the community and governments across the country to get on board and make our beaches and marine life a safer place to enjoy together," said Lindsay.
About Ocean Guardian:
Ocean Guardian is the world's leading shark deterrent technology company. Since 2001 the company's Shark Shield Technology has protected tens of thousands of ocean lovers and prevented the unnecessary killing of animals from environmentally fatal shark nets, drumlines and shark culling. Ocean Guardian's Shark Shield Technology is the only scientifically proven electrical shark deterrent supported by peer reviewed published research, and successful in deterring Great Whites. The technology is so effective government has approved the devices for consumer rebates. Nothing is more effective.
Media Contact
Lindsay Lyon, Ocean Guardian, +61 409 531 738, lindsay.lyon@ocean-guardian.com
Lisa Solomons, 360 PR, +61416175518, lisa@360pr.com.au
SOURCE Ocean Guardian