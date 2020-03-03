WINTER PARK, Fla., March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Insight, the applied spectral knowledge company, has introduced a spectroscopy-based system for real-time, in-line monitoring of liquids including industrial dyes and plating baths, ingredients in foods and beverages, and chemical coatings for metals. The LTMS Liquid Transmission Measurement System is an industrial-grade, IP67 transmission/absorption platform with a compact benchtop configuration suitable for harsh manufacturing environments. The system includes a built-in cuvette holder or flow-cell setup with automatic fluid handling capabilities and utilizes machine learning algorithms for detailed spectral analysis.
LTMS is a powerful tool for managing batch-to-batch color consistency in plating baths for metal parts and dye baths for textiles, and for monitoring liquid concentration levels for chemical coatings and food and beverages. As an in-line system, LTMS eliminates the need for walking or transporting samples from the production line to quality control labs, removing a process bottleneck and making it possible to more readily address quality issues as they occur.
LTMS is designed with simple operation and flexibility in mind. Minimal technician training is required to run the LTMS, and the system can be moved easily from tank-to-tank to measure new parts and color batches within minutes. LTMS measures multiple wavelengths simultaneously from 400-700 nm, with cycle times ranging from 40 milliseconds to 3-5 seconds. Available communications protocols include TC/IP over Ethernet, RS-232, RS-485 and ModBUS RTU to PLC.
When combined with Ocean Insight's machine learning algorithms, the LTMS maintains very precise and consistent color control for difficult-to-measure components such as anodized aluminum parts. Data outputs can be generated that are specific to even the most complex applications, resulting in operational savings and quality improvement.