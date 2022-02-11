CHICAGO, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ocean Tomo Transactions announced today interest from buyers to purchase patents, intellectual property, and other intangible assets related to the following technologies: medical device, video/audio Codec, WIFI, flexible display, Micro-Cavity Light-Emitting Diode (MCLED), Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED). Further, Ocean Tomo buyers are interested in patented technology and intangible assets related to wireless charging, lithium-ion batteries, solid-state batteries, electrolytes, semiconductor packaging and processing, Artificial Intelligence (AI), data processing, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud computing with a particular interest in assets with demonstrated commercial use. Patents and other intellectual property in these and other technology areas can be submitted for listing on the Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask Market here.
The Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask Market serves a broad community of active buyers and sellers, providing a platform to purchase or sell patents, patent applications, other intellectual property, and intangible assets globally. Ocean Tomo Transactions encourages interested parties to "tour" the market here. Ocean Tomo is widely recognized as pioneering the public auction of intellectual property, starting more than a decade ago. To date, Ocean Tomo has successfully closed transactions where disruptive technology played a key role, with cumulative value in excess of $1 billion.
Patent owners interested in submitting technology for auction on the Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask™ Market can submit them here. All submissions will be received in confidence. For further information on the Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask™ Market, contact Layna Guo lguo@oceantomo.com or +1 312 327 8179.
About Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask™ Market
The Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask Market is an open online platform to buy and sell patents. This market is an important step forward, both as a simplified solution for patent transactions and a source of information on patent pricing. The Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask Market uniquely combines the efficiency of an online platform with an experienced team of brokers fluent in both English and Mandarin. The market uses standard transaction documents and is open, transparent, and free to view.
