Justin Lewis, Managing Director at Ocean Tomo, a Part of J.S. Held, will speak on a panel focused on the use of surveys in patent litigation cases.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ocean Tomo Managing Director, Justin Lewis, will be speaking at "A Discussion of the Utility of Surveys in Patent Cases". The webinar, hosted by the San Francisco Intellectual Property Law Association (SFIPLA) will take place on May 11, 2020, from 11am-12pm PST.
This virtual panel discussion will cover the possibilities and pitfalls of using surveys in patent cases. The panelists are Justin Lewis (Ocean Tomo, a Part of J.S. Held), Dr. David Neal (Catalyst Behavioral Sciences), and Nathan Sabri (Morrison & Foerster LLP), and will be moderated by Taylor Pfingst (Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP).
Justin Lewis is an experienced expert who has testified in federal and state courts. He is a Managing Director in the Intellectual Property Disputes Financial Expert Testimony practice and leads the San Francisco office of Ocean Tomo, a Part of J.S. Held.
Mr. Lewis' over 20 years of consulting experience includes the analysis and quantification of economic damages arising from patent, trademark, trade secrets, copyright infringement & breach of contract in over a hundred matters. He has a solid understanding of the financial issues and theories related to intellectual property and breach of contract litigation from discovery to trial.
In addition to his experience in intellectual property matters, Mr. Lewis performed audits for two years with a big five accounting firm of the financial statements for both private and public companies. He is an experienced forensic accountant, conducting investigations in securities litigation matters including matters involving fortune 500 companies.
Mr. Lewis is a regular speaker on financial issues and has taught masters level courses in intellectual property valuation and risk management.
To learn more about Mr. Lewis' work concentrated on Intellectual Property Disputes, please visit: https://www.oceantomo.com/services/intellectual-property-disputes/ or email Mr. Lewis at jlewis@oceantomo.com.
To register for the SFIPLA's webinar, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-discussion-of-the-utility-of-surveys-in-patent-cases-tickets-320209133137
About Ocean Tomo
Established in 2003, Ocean Tomo provides Financial Expert, Management Consulting, and Advisory services related to intellectual property (IP) and other intangible assets; corporate accounting investigations; regulatory and reporting obligations; solvency and restructuring; and contractual or competition disputes.
Practice offerings address economic damage calculations and testimony; accounting investigations and financial forensics; technology and intangible asset valuation; strategy and risk management consulting; mergers and acquisitions; debt and equity private placement; and IP brokerage.
Subsidiaries of Ocean Tomo include Ocean Tomo Investments Group, LLC, a registered broker-dealer.
Ocean Tomo is a part of J.S. Held. With more than 100 offices globally, J.S. Held is a global consultancy providing technical, scientific, and financial expertise across all assets and value at risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high-stakes events demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of products, data, and services that enable clients across industries to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.
