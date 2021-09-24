CHICAGO, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ocean Tomo, LLC. released its Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Industry Report focused on significant market changes and opportunities. Attention is given to the increasing importance of intangible asset protection inherent in the complex blockchain and cryptocurrency marketplace.
The exponential expansion of blockchain related patents, the evolving regulatory environment, and capital market growth make attention to related intellectual property (IP) even more critical.
Gabriela Aghakian, Ocean Tomo Industry Analyst, reflects on the importance of this industry "as blockchain becomes increasing relevant, understanding blockchain-related IP and its growth internationally provides a unique insight into the future of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency in emerging markets."
This report expands on previous industry analysis by more deeply examining the Non-Fungible Token (NFT) marketplace. Ocean Tomo Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Industry Analyst Sonja Popovich reflects "the digital deeding offered by NFTs presents a tremendous pivot in the intellectual property continuum."
Daniel Principe, who oversees the creation of Ocean Tomo Industry Reports shares "the updated Blockchain Report adds to the growing repertoire of Industry Analyst Reports demonstrating the knowledge and experience Ocean Tomo has garnered in a vast number of industries. We are excited to release this updated report which further exemplifies the importance of IP in the Blockchain industry."
