CHICAGO, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ocean Tomo, LLC released its IP Market Support Services (MSS) Industry Report highlighting the importance of IP asset protection and specific IP MSS providers offerings amidst changing technology, globalization, regulation, and competition.
Despite some market consolidation, IP service providers largely provide single-source solutions for data analytics/competitive intelligence, evidence of use, reverse engineering, patent drawing, prior art search, IP valuation, among others. The market, concentrated in North America and Asia, with both markets witnessing an uptick in healthcare, software, and telecommunications, respectively.
Daniel Principe, who oversees the creation of Ocean Tomo Industry Reports, shares "with intellectual property continuing to gain recognition as one of the most important business assets, market support services (MSS) companies are becoming ever more relevant. While MSS companies have predominantly assisted technology and software companies in the past, adoption by a wide range of industries may be likely as companies continue to navigate the ever-changing intellectual property space."
