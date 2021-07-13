ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OceanGate Expeditions announced today that it has completed the first dive of the 2021Titanic Survey Expedition. OceanGate Expeditions President and Sub Pilot, Stockton Rush, led the dive team which included Co-Pilot Scott Griffith, and Mission Specialist PH Nargeolet, former French Naval Commander and legendary Nautile submersible pilot. The OceanGate, Inc. innovative 5-crewmember, carbon fiber and titanium submersible, Titan, made the historic dive and is the world's only privately-owned 5-crewmember submersible capable of reaching Titanic depths.
"The OceanGate, Inc. submersible, Titan, is a superb demonstration that innovation and safety can go hand-in-hand," says PH Nargeolet. Nargeolet continues, "I have completed two deep dives in the Titan submersible: the first to 1700 meters and then to the Titanic at 3840 meters. I have tremendous confidence in this submersible and the professionalism of the OceanGate Expeditions crew."
"This successful dive to the Titanic is the result of years of purposeful and persistent effort by the teams at OceanGate Expeditions and OceanGate, Inc., the participation of our Mission Specialists, and the support of a special group of investors who believed in our vision. I am grateful for their continual support," says Stockton Rush, President, OceanGate Expeditions.
This dive to the Titanic is the first of many planned over the next month and then annually as part of a series of yearly expeditions which will create a longitudinal record of Titanic's rate of decay, study the marine life found on this artificial reef, and draft a GIS map the artefacts found there.
OceanGate Expeditions operates under a business model that contributes to meaningful research by offering operations training and expedition experiences to citizen scientists/Mission Specialists who support groundbreaking research and applied marine technology. Mission Specialists are integral and essential crewmembers who receive training in surface support roles and submersible operations.
Aspiring Mission Specialists interested in supporting the Titanic Survey Expedition should contact OceanGate Expeditions regarding availability, requirements, and qualifications. To learn about other upcoming expeditions, visit http://www.oceangateexpeditions.com.
Media Inquiries | Lisa Dreher | lisa.dreher@oceangateexpeditions.com | +1 425-442-1301
Expedition Inquiries | Kyle Bingham | kyle.bingham@oceangateexpeditions.com | +1 425-595-6343
Investor Inquiries | Bob Shuman | robert.shuman@oceangatexpeditions.com | +1 425-595-5017
Business Inquiries | Bob Shuman | robert.shuman@oceangatexpeditions.com | +1 425-595-5017
ABOUT OCEANGATE EXPEDITIONS
OceanGate Expeditions, Ltd is dedicated to direct human exploration of the undersea world. Not satisfied with scratching the surface of the ocean near the shoreline, OceanGate Expeditions charters manned submersibles to create expeditions at depths far deeper than can be reached with SCUBA. The organization conducts undersea expeditions to explore and document the 95% of the seafloor that man has never visited including iconic shipwrecks, hydrothermal vents, deep-sea canyons, and uncommon biological events around the world. These expeditions, to depths approaching 4,000 meters (13,123 feet), provide rare opportunities for citizen scientists to observe the mysteries of the deep sea and expand our understanding of our home, Earth, the blue planet. Visit http://www.oceangateexpeditions.com.
Media Contact
Lisa Dreher, OceanGate Expeditions, +1 (425) 442-1301, lisa.dreher@oceangateexpeditions.com
Robert Shuman, OceanGate Expeditions, 425-595-5017, robert.shuman@oceangateexpeditions.com
SOURCE OceanGate Expeditions