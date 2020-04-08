BOULDER, Colo., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocelot, the leading provider of Artificially Intelligent Conversational Chatbots for colleges and universities, announced today a new milestone: its 200th successful chatbot deployment.
Schools on the Ocelot platform span 47 states and include community colleges, 4-year public and 4-year private institutions.
Notable schools on the Ocelot platform include: Northern Virginia Community College, University of Texas at Arlington, The George Washington University, Northeastern University, California Institute of Technology, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Austin Community College, Johns Hopkins University, Iowa State University, and University of California Riverside.
"We envision a world in which schools 'repeat themselves less, and engage students more'," said Damon Vangelis, Ocelot CEO. "Our chatbot platform helps schools meet students where they are. This has never been more important with schools operating remotely and sharing critical COVID-19 related information."
The Ocelot Chatbot platform comes pre-loaded with an unrivaled and continually growing knowledgebase of text and video content spanning over 20 student service departments, including enrollment and financial aid, dramatically reducing the time it takes a school to launch and maintain their own customized chatbot. Over 154 COVID-19 questions and templates have been added, along with a free COVID-19 bot release.
Ben Beck, Sr. VP of Product at Ocelot, said, "We've built a platform that enables schools to launch chatbots quickly, while ensuring a strong 'Day 1' experience. Each new school benefits from the AI learning of the entire network."
"Schools want to deploy chatbots, but they know it can quickly become a significant undertaking," said Vangelis. "Our approach is to make the deployment and maintenance as easy as possible."
About Ocelot
Founded in 2003, Ocelot (formerly known as FATV) is the nation's largest SaaS provider of Multilingual Artificially Intelligent Chatbots to higher education. The customizable Ocelot platform includes an unrivaled knowledgebase of content, including over 20,000 knowledgebase Q&A, and over 2,000 explainer videos. Ocelot answers over 97.5% of chatbot interactions without the need for human intervention with over 40% of conversations conducted after standard business hours. Schools deploy Ocelot to improve enrollment yield and retention, support student services, and further financial literacy / debt education. Visit ocelotbot.com to learn more, and check out Ocelot's COVID-19 Resources page.