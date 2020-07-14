BOULDER, Colo., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocelot, the nation's largest Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider of multilingual artificially intelligent chatbots to higher education, announced today that it has launched an integrated Live Chat capability that enables colleges to communicate with students and prospects through its platform using both AI and human support.
Across the Ocelot AI platform, chatbots successfully answer student inquiries - on average - 97.5% of the time. When a chatbot does not have an answer, the integrated Live Chat feature escalates the case to a staff member, for human intervention. And when staff are not available for Live Chat, the chatbots are working during the off hours to assist students.
"Colleges are providing virtual student support full-stop," said Damon Vangelis, Ocelot's Founder and CEO. "AI continues to open access and unburden staff from the high demand of repetitive student service. The addition of Live Chat is integral to any scalable enrollment and advising platform as it connects students and advisors for immediate service for the most complex issues that require a human touch."
Collectively, Ocelot's AI-powered chatbot, extensive library of online video content, SIS integrations, deep expertise in enrollment and financial aid, and the "Live Chat" tool provides colleges an easy-to-use platform for personalized, virtual, student service support across campus.
Schools choose to build chatbots on Ocelot's Chatbot platform in order to:
- Provide "Virtual Student Support" and Self-Service
- Increase Enrollment and Retention
- Reduce Phone Calls and Wait Times
- Ensure Consistency of Answers
- Save Staff Time
- Promote Financial Literacy / Debt Education / FAFSA Completion
- Meet Access and Equity Initiatives
To schedule a demo of Ocelot, please visit ocelotbot.com to learn more.
About Ocelot
Founded in 2003, Ocelot is higher education's #1 SaaS provider of multilingual artificially intelligent chatbots to higher education. Ocelot's chatbot platform, which includes an unrivaled knowledgebase of thousands of "how to" videos, guides over 3 million students across the United States through all aspects of the student lifecycle including admissions, enrollment, financial aid, and student advising. The Ocelot platform is the communication mechanism that enables student service departments campus-wide to provide virtual support, and meet enrollment, retention, and engagement goals as well as access and equity initiatives. Visit ocelotbot.com to learn more.