BOULDER, Colo., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocelot, the leading provider of Artificially Intelligent Conversational Chatbots for colleges and universities, announced today a new milestone: eclipsing the 400th client mark.
Colleges have long had shortages of advisors to assist students. And the abrupt shift to online and remote education only exacerbated this problem.
To scale advising and student support, many institutions have turned to Ocelot's easy-to-use, cloud-based, personalized AI Enrollment and Advising Platform. Student usage across Ocelot grew 262% between March and May.
The Ocelot platform includes an AI Chatbot, Live Chat functionality, Screen Share integrations, a vast library of online video content, virtual counseling sessions, personalized communications, and texting solutions that can be integrated with a host of SIS systems and CRM tools.
Colleges on the Ocelot platform span 47 states and include community colleges, 4-year public and 4-year private institutions.
"Students are getting what they need—they are less stressed. Staff are able to focus. Answers are consistent and right. This product drives enrollment and retention," said Michael Bennett, AVP, Financial Assistance Services at St. Petersburg College.
"Many colleges face an existential crisis: students need advising and support more than ever, and yet the institutions need to do 'more with less'," said Damon Vangelis, Ocelot Founder and CEO. "We envision a world in which schools 'repeat themselves less, and engage students more', meeting students where they are, using AI tools 24/7/365 in a personalized way."
Ocelot's unrivaled and continually growing knowledgebase of text and video content spanning over 20 student service departments, including enrollment and financial aid, supplements the content colleges can add to their Ocelot services.
About Ocelot
Founded in 2003, Ocelot is higher education's #1 SaaS provider of multilingual artificially intelligent chatbots to higher education. Ocelot's chatbot platform, which includes an unrivaled knowledgebase of thousands of "how to" videos, guides over 3 million students across the United States through all aspects of the student lifecycle including admissions, enrollment, financial aid, and student advising. The Ocelot platform is the communication mechanism that enables student service departments campus-wide to provide virtual support, and meet enrollment, retention, and engagement goals as well as access and equity initiatives. Visit ocelotbot.com to learn more.