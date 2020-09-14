Media Brands include Cycle World, Motorcyclist, Dirt Rider, Motorcycle Cruiser, UTV Driver, ATV Rider, and Cycle Volta. - Octane is investing in these titles so powersports enthusiasts continue to have strong, independent online editorial coverage to fuel their passions. - Inspiring and informing those who are interested in powersports products will drive industry growth. - Combining these brands with Octane's frictionless financing experience will help more consumers discover and connect with the vehicles of their dreams.