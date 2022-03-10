HOUSTON, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Octaria Software Development launches fractional Product Management service offerings to help Texas startups and entrepreneurs efficiently build new software applications.
Octaria is offering two new services. Experienced Product Managers are available for 5, 10, or 20 hours/week, allowing startups to have access to senior talent at as low as 1/8th the cost of a salaried senior employee. Separately, fixed rate Product Design Sprints are available to prototype a new software product design in a few weeks [1].
The product manager narrows raw business requirements into clear, actionable tasks for an engineering team and often meets with potential customers to better understand client needs. Product managers play a vital role in guiding the engineering team and also in identifying the total addressable market, pricing strategy, and feature lists for a minimum viable product.
"Many startup founders look for a CTO or lead software engineer when they really need a product manager first," said Greg Micek, CEO/Founder of Octaria.
"As a contract CTO for a new client, I typically spend the vast majority of my time playing product manager."
Houston companies closed 219 venture capital deals in 2021, a 26.6% increase from the 173 deals in 2020. Companies raised $2.02 billion in venture capital funding in 2021, almost tripling the prior period [2].
About Octaria:
Octaria Software Development is a Houston, Texas based software development company focusing on specialized product management and engineering services for early-stage startups and entrepreneurs. Octaria relaunched in February 2021 and serves the US nationwide startup ecosystem, providing quality and senior talent at a fraction of the price of typical full-time hires. Greg Micek II founded Octaria with a vision of sharing senior engineering talent with early-stage startups.
[1] https://octaria.com/services/fractional-product-management-services/
[2] https://www.houston.org/houston-data/quarterly-update-venture-capital
Greg Micek, Octaria LLC, 1 832-791-1157, press@octaria.com
SOURCE Octaria Software