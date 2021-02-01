LITTLETON, Mass., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WHO: Leigh Chinitz is the Chief Technology Officer at octoScope. The company is the market leader in accurate, repeatable and automated wireless personal testbeds. It's octoBox testbed is a turnkey automated testbed for testing cellular and Wi-Fi devices operating up to 40GHz, and comes complete with integrated traffic, tools protocol monitoring, test traffic generation, motion and multipath emulation, interference generation and device emulation.
WHAT: As part of CN Rood's "The Move Towards 5G" webinar series, octoScope's Leigh Chinitz will present the session, "Testbeds for 5G Wireless Performance Testing."
5G is sparking excitement worldwide with its promise of new services and applications, from enhanced mobile broadband to low-latency mission critical communications and support for massive IoT. This has led to a rush of mobile operators around the world upgrading their networks to support 5G.
During the webinar, Chinitz will discuss the need to test the performance of 5G wireless devices in a repeatable, reliable way. Unlike previous technology generations that were focused on a specific frequency band, 5G represents a unified air interface coverage with a huge potential range of frequencies, from 600 MHz in some regions to 3.9 GHz more broadly, and all the way up to the 20-40 GHz mmWave bands for truly high-speed operations. 5G also encompasses unlicensed frequency bands, such as the 6 GHz bands newly allocated in many places.
Therefore, the testbed requirements for 5G wireless testing include not only repeatability and reproducibility, but the ability to support a wide range of frequencies, including mmWave bands, and performance testing for beamforming and beam steering which will be critical in those bands.
WHERE: To register for the webinar, visit: https://cnrood.webinargeek.com/testbeds-for-5g-wireless-performance-testing
WHEN: The webinar will take place on Friday, February 5, 2021 from 14:00-15:00 am CET, 8.00 am-9.00 am EST.
About the octoBox personal wireless testbed
Stackable and configurable octoBox personal testbeds are completely isolated from external interference and can be used at an engineer's office or lab bench.
Each octoBox testbed is controlled by a dedicated Node.js web server accessible via a browser UI for manual control, or via REST API for test automation. The server provides the time base for the testbed and controls the built-in instruments, DUT configuration, traffic, and test flow. Test results are saved in a MongoDB database, enabling multiple teams to easily collaborate by sharing the test automation scripts and test results.
About octoScope
octoScope is the market leader in isolated, repeatable and automated wireless personal testbeds. Our patented technology redefines the accuracy, stability, economics and value of over-the-air wireless testing. The octoBox testbed is configurable for automated regression test sequences with a range of airlink conditions and interference scenarios. The octoBox testbeds are scalable to support a single DUT or multi-node mesh systems under test.
The testbeds feature powerful technologies to evaluate the behavior and performance of a broad range of wireless devices and systems. The tested capabilities include protocol monitoring, test traffic generation, motion and multipath emulation, interference generation and device emulation.
