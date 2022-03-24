ODG Managing Director and workers' compensation expert will present tools to help achieve successful return-to-work
COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ODG by MCG, an MCG Health company and part of the Hearst Health network, announces its Managing Director, Phil LeFevre, will present at the Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation Medical and Health Symposium happening virtually on April 7-9, 2022. This conference offers three days of educational sessions for healthcare practitioners, their staff, and legal professionals. Conference presentations center around the theme, "Comprehensive Care for an Injured Worker," and topics include opioid use disorder, COVID-19 and the long-term effects, orthopedic injuries, alternative pain treatments, stories of recovery, and optimizing return-to-work. Registration is free and attendees can earn continuing educations credits and connect virtually with speakers and exhibitors.
Mr. LeFevre will present the session, "Optimizing Return to Work via Evidence-Based Clinical Decision Support," on Friday, April 8, 2022, from 1:45 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. This session will address how ODG can help guide decisions for optimal and timely medical interventions, reduce time away from work, and how the guidelines have helped to improve outcomes while reducing friction within workers' compensation. ODG treatment and return-to-work guidelines are designed to improve health outcomes and make it easier for providers and managed care organizations to encourage evidence-based medicine in the workers' compensation system.
"I'm very excited to speak at this year's Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation Medical and Health Symposium alongside many other workers' compensation experts," said LeFevre.
Mr. LeFevre has been with ODG for 22 years and leads all operations, including both business and product development. His objective is for each ODG installation to leverage evidence-based medicine, claims analytics, and ever-growing customer demand for increased functionality and scalability, to make tangible and accessible the results of the latest important and emerging medical information. Mr. LeFevre has worked with 11 U.S. states in the adoption of ODG for medical necessity determinations in workers' compensation.
For those interested in attending the Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation Medical and Health Symposium, registration details and additional information can be found at: https://mhs.digitellinc.com/mhs/.
About ODG
ODG, an MCG Health company, (http://www.mcg.com/odg) provides unbiased, evidence-based guidelines that support payers, providers, employers, in their efforts to return people confidently and effectively to health in workers' comp, disability, and auto insurance lines. The clinical guidelines and analytical tools within ODG are designed to improve and benchmark return-to-work performance, facilitate quality care while limiting inappropriate utilization, assess claim risk for interventional triage, and set reserves based on industry data.
About MCG
MCG, part of the Hearst Health network, provides unbiased clinical guidance that gives healthcare organizations confidence in delivering patient-centered care. MCG's artificial intelligence and technology, infused with clinical expertise, enables its clients to prioritize and simplify their work. MCG's world-class customer service ensures that clients maximize the benefits of licensing MCG solutions – demonstrating improved clinical and financial outcomes. For more information visit http://www.mcg.com or follow our Twitter handle at @MCG_Health.
Media Contact
Arri Burgess, MCG Health, (206) 389-5405, Arri.Burgess@mcg.com
SOURCE MCG Health