ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- odix, the Israel based cybersecurity leader in File-Based malware prevention solutions, has officially launched its hardened Ubuntu Operating-System based on the leading cybersecurity strengthening methodology on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.
odix's Ubuntu is preconfigured to meet the CIS recommendations Benchmarks for hardening.
The CIS Benchmarks are vendor agnostic, consensus-based security configuration guides both developed and accepted by the government, business, industry, and academia. CIS Benchmarks also provide a foundation to comply with numerous cybersecurity frameworks.
According to odix CTO Omri Eytan, "We developed our comprehensive Ubuntu hardening Operating-System to give the IT community another valuable resource in its fight against data breaches and cyber-attacks. With the free odix Linux Ubuntu 20.04 LTS we hope to empower IT professionals to harden their internal systems, protect their resources and mitigate cyber risk within an easy-to-follow process."
Because cloud environments and operating systems are inherently not secure, the process of implementing an image-hardened security configuration baseline, as prescribed by CIS Benchmark and other industry leaders are essential. Hardening reduces cost, operating time, and their overall risk profile to an organization.
After months of intricate development, user testing and detailed configuration odix is excited to provide our complimentary Linux Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Operating-System, which exceeds industry benchmarks and streamlines deployment of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS for administrators, security specialists, auditors, help desk professionals, and platform deployment personnel.
About odix
odix develops and markets advanced anti-malware tools based on its patented Content Disarm and Reconstruction (TrueCDR™) technology for preventative cybersecurity in enterprises of all sizes. odix technology prevents the malware infiltration to organizational networks by removing all malicious code from a wide range of file types.
Uniquely, odix protects files from unknown attacks, where legacy solutions fall short.
odix solutions are trusted by enterprises in diverse sectors such as industrial, finance, insurance, government and others. odix operates from its headquarters in Israel and regional offices in the U.S. and Europe.
To learn more about odix, visit http://www.odi-x.com.
