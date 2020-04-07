STAMFORD, Conn., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Now that every U.S. higher education institution has migrated online, leading learning experience design firm, O'Donnell Learn (ODL) has launched a new LX Design Center to help instructors tackle a key need: increasing student engagement in the virtual environment.
Everything available in the LX Design Center is offered free of charge, including live chats with experienced, senior LX designers, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern. Faculty can take advantage of our Going Virtual series of brief videos and a Virtual Learning Checklist, including templates and resources that are focused on helping students engage and succeed. In addition, the Center provides daily tips, blog posts and detailed how-to's, including 5 Tips for Engaging Your Learners When You Go Virtual.
"Suddenly, all campuses had to move every class online. But what about student engagement?" That was the question the leadership team at ODL was asking.
In the weeks prior to announcements about campuses moving all classes online, Joana Jebsen, president at ODL, was checking in with ODL's university partners to better understand their greatest challenges in the face of COVID-19.
"In addition to the concerns about the rapid switch to online, clients were worried about student engagement," Jebsen shared, " keeping students motivated in a virtual learning environment..."
No stranger to creating online learning experiences, the team at ODL went into action and developed the LX Design Center, a collection of tools and resources to assist faculty in creating engagement in the virtual learning environment.
New LX Design Center content will be announced on the ODL Twitter, LinkedIn and blog channels, as well as through their in-house mailing list.
For more information, please contact Molly Butler at mbutler@odlearn.com or visit www.odlearn.com.
About O'Donnell Learn
O'Donnell Learn a leading learning experience (LX) design firm dedicated to helping learners achieve their goals and flourish in life. ODL is passionate about partnering with higher education institutions and their faculty to deliver learner-centered design and innovation.