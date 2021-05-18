CAMARILLO, Calif., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ODU, a worldwide leader in designing and manufacturing high-performance connector solutions and cable assemblies, is showcasing to the US market the ODU AMC® High-Density Connector Solutions available now with flash drive.
The ODU AMC® High-Density Flash Drive is a 12 position Flash Drive on miniature connector solution. It enables the user to back up and secure data in harsh environments. The portable data storage device is ideal for securely uploading and downloading data to defense systems or other devices that operate independently of static infrastructure. The data is also protected from external access via standard devices by the special ODU interface.
The new ODU AMC® High-Density Flash Drive has a USB 3.2 Gen 1x1 data protocol, Pseudo Single Level Cell technology, and an IP68 and IP69K in mated condition. With an operating temperature range of -40°C to 85°C, more read and write cycles than most MLC Flash Drives, and an ultra-rugged design, we can now offer our customers a complete system solution.
The new ODU AMC® High-Density Flash Drive offers a solution for various applications including, but not limited to, unmanned systems, computers in harsh environments, and mounted and dismounted PC.
ODU Group: Global Representation with Perfect Connections
The ODU Group is one of the world's leading suppliers of connector systems, employing 2,300 people around the world. In addition to its company headquarters in Mühldorf am Inn (Germany), ODU also has an international distribution network and production sites in Sibiu/Romania, Shanghai/China and Tijuana/Mexico. ODU combines all relevant areas of expertise and key technologies including design and development, machine tooling and special machine construction, injection, stamping, turning, surface technology, assembly and cable assembly. The ODU Group sells its products globally through its sales offices in China, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, Korea, Romania, Sweden and the US, as well as through numerous international sales partners. ODU connectors ensure a reliable transmission of power, signals, data and media for a variety of demanding applications including medical technology, military, communications and security, automotive, industrial electronics, and testing & measurement.
1These ODU specific connectors can transmit common data transmission protocols such as USB® 3.2 Gen 1x1, USB® 2.0, and HDMI®, but they are not USB®- or HDMI®- standard connectors.
