CAMARILLO, Calif., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ODU, is introducing two new insert configurations to its ODU AMC® High Density connector portfolio, extending additional connectivity options for designers of high-reliability systems.
ODU AMC® High-Density is a high-speed & high-density miniature connector designed for harsh environment applications with a high speed data transfer capability, watertight protection IP6K8 and IP6K9K, and dual locking option. The screw-locking system adds maximum protection against vibration, while the break-away function allows for quick and easy demating.
This advanced SMALLER – LIGHTER – FASTER connector is ideal for applications that require a high-speed and high-density interconnect solution.
The two new insert configurations in the ODU AMC® High-Density portfolio include: the P07 configuration which supports 7 x 22 AWG wires at up to 5 A, suitable for USB® 2.0 and power, enabling signal and power connectivity in a space-saving package and the PD1 configuration which provides improved wire routing for enhanced USB® 3.2 Gen 1x1 + Power integration and performance.
The ODU AMC® High-Density with new inserts offer a solution for various applications including, but not limited to, soldier communications, unmanned systems, and military vehicles.
These ODU specific connectors can transmit common data transmission protocols such as USB® 3.2 Gen 1x1 and USB® 2.0, but they are not USB® -standard connectors
ODU Group: Global Representation with Perfect Connections
The ODU Group is one of the world's leading suppliers of connector systems, employing 2,300 people around the world. In addition to its company headquarters in Mühldorf am Inn (Germany), ODU also has an international distribution network and production sites in Sibiu/Romania, Shanghai/China and Tijuana/Mexico. ODU combines all relevant areas of expertise and key technologies including design and development, machine tooling and special machine construction, injection, stamping, turning, surface technology, assembly and cable assembly. The ODU Group sells its products globally through its sales offices in China, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, Korea, Romania, Sweden and the US, as well as through numerous international sales partners. ODU connectors ensure a reliable transmission of power, signals, data and media for a variety of demanding applications including medical technology, military, communications and security, automotive, industrial electronics, and testing & measurement.
